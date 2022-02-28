The School District of Fort Atkinson will be holding its Annual Orchestra Dessert Concert on Sunday, March 6, at 1 p.m.
Students in grades 5-12 from the Fort Atkinson Orchestra Program will be performing for family and community members. This year, in addition to the student performances, guest artist Joe 2.0 also will be performing at the concert.
JOE 2.0 was founded in Milwaukee in 2011 by violinist Joseph Ketchum, and is comprised of an electrified string quartet (two violins, viola and cello), plus drums and the inimitable vocals of original "Cheap Trick" lead singer, Xeno.
The band uses painstakingly crafted analogue effects on the strings to emulate the sounds of electric guitar, keyboards, bass, horns and other things.
JOE 2.0 blends these sounds with the natural sound of the strings, creating a rock/pop sound with a symphonic power to it. It's like a rock band and orchestra all rolled into one. A "Rockestra" if you will.
JOE 2.0 performs a wide variety of cover songs from many genres and eras. Artists covered include but are not limited to: The Beatles, The White Stripes, Gary Puckett, Antonio Vivaldi, Elvis, The Who, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Green Day, James Brown, etc.
JOE 2.0 is comprised of Joseph Ketchum, violin/vocals; Emily Sobacki, violin; Gina Wood, viola; Scott Cook, Cello; Brian Bruendl, drums/vocals; and Xeno, (Randall Hogan), lead vocalist.
JOE 2.0 has performed regularly at large events like Summerfest, Bastille Days, The Wisconsin State Fair, The Harley Reunion, and many others.
