The School District of Fort Atkinson strives for excellence in academic achievement and growth for all students every year. This is achieved through strong programming grounded in student-centered learning.
The 2020-21 school year was filled with unexpected challenges, diversions, transitions, and opportunities within this work. The onset of the global pandemic was a shock to the academic community across the globe. The idea of students having an interrupted school year was foreign and concerning. As we entered the school year last fall, we knew the year ahead would be unique and braced for unprecedented uncertainty.
Throughout the school year, the Fort Atkinson team transitioned from and between in-person to full-virtual to concurrent learning. Our students and staff adapted with amazing resiliency. Teachers jumped into intense technology-based instruction, adapted content and programming for at-home access and embraced whatever means they could reach their learners.
While the year was intense and admittedly professionally exhausting at times, what emerged was the onset of disruptive innovation not seen in generations in the field of education.
Integration of social-emotional learning:
Last year, the field of education overwhelmingly embraced and acknowledged the essential integration and prioritization of social-emotional learning. While we always knew schools were more than just academics, unfortunately it took a global pandemic for the education field to bring it to the forefront. In Fort Atkinson, our professional learning on how to support our learners emotionally had started years prior.
This foundation of beliefs and strategies served us well in responding to the needs of our students. We were equipped to meet the emotional and safety needs of our learners during a time of collective trauma. As we look forward, we will carry forward a reinforced knowledge that our students’ emotional needs and wellness comes first and is a non-negotiable foundation to any academic growth and achievement.
Family engagement:
Alongside educators, families stepped forward as education heroes during the pandemic. We again extend our thanks to the parents, aunts and uncles, grandparents, neighbors, childcare providers, and even older siblings that rallied together to support our learners while accessing their instruction from home. Broadcasting our teaching on the screens in our students’ homes created an unprecedented opportunity to connect families to their student’s learning content, to model instructional strategies, and to engage our families in advancing their child’s progress.
As we move forward into the school year ahead, our focus will be to maintain this connection and nurture these relationships to ensure families remain an essential part in their student’s education.
Technology-enhanced instruction:
Prior to last year, technology-enhanced instruction was a “nice to have.” Whenever technology could be integrated into our teaching and learning, we recognized that our learners responded. The pandemic created a context where teaching with technology moved from a “nice to have” to a “must-have” very quickly.
Prior to the pandemic, we had devices shared across multiple classrooms. Just a year ago, we nimbly shifted to handing out Chromebooks in parking lots to every learner and family. Apps, devices, software and programs moved to the forefront in accessing our learners.
Our 1Fort team jumped into this learning wholeheartedly. Teaching with technology requires professional learning on the part of the educator. Each app, device and program has procedural and strategic learning involved to be successful in using with students.
The advancements the School District of Fort Atkinson made in a single school year regarding technology integration in our teaching and learning was nothing short of awesome. We bring this learning into this school year primed to use our technology tools with greater confidence and increased strategy to enhance engagement and accelerate student learning.
Academic priorities:
Like all things in the pandemic, our 1Fort team was asked to prioritize and focus on what learning was most important for our students. In the core area of English language arts and mathematics, the Department of Public Instruction came forward with guidance on content prioritization. In all subject areas and levels, our teams collaborated on this prioritization throughout last year — unit by unit and standard by standard.
Reflecting on what is the essential content or skill by grade level or course created opportunities for reexamining how we structure our learning experiences for students and reflect on the use of our instructional time. In this work, teachers grew more interdependent across schools and grade levels.
Never before have we been more aware of how we function within a K-12 system that requires alignment and cohesivity. We will carry this spirit of 1Fort systems thinking and focus on what is most important for our learners into our years beyond the pandemic and will result in a much stronger K-12 system of programming.
Student-centered teaching:
All students experienced the pandemic in different ways. The impact of last year’s education will be unique to each learner and complex in its short-term and long-term implications for their educational achievement and progress.
Last year, our 1Fort staff demonstrated our commitment to and skill for meeting each of its learners where they are at and making progress from that place. Some flourished in virtual classrooms and others struggled. Some loved learning from home and others couldn’t wait to return to school in-person.
I can assure the Fort Atkinson community that our team is ready to welcome all of our learners to our classrooms and is committed and equipped to meeting each learner where they are and adapting to student needs throughout the upcoming school year as they arise.
Overall, while the pandemic may not be over, the successes and accomplishments of last year are providing a beautiful foundation for our organization’s continued growth and success. We are forever changed in many positive ways. This growth mindset will continue to define our academic programming for this school year and moving forward.
Lisa Hollenberger, Director of Pupil Services & Special Education
Amy Oakley, Director of Instruction
