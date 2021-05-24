The School District of Fort Atkinson announces that Candice Sayre, K-12 district literacy coordinator and literacy coach, has achieved the distinction of becoming an International Society for Technology in Education Certified Educator.
She is now one of about 1,000 educators certified worldwide.
According to the release from the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE), the internationally recognized ISTE Standards for Educators define the skills and mindsets
needed to transform teaching and learning practices with technology. To earn the distinction of ISTE Certified Educator, Sayre completed extensive professional development around designing, facilitating and assessing learning using technology.
Additionally, she passed a rigorous evaluation of her portfolio by ISTE Standards evaluators.
Richard Culatta, chief executive officer of ISTE stated in the letter: “As an ISTE Certified Educator, Candice joins a distinguished community of educators from around the world who share their commitment to lifelong learning and their passion for engaging students in active, authentic learning.”
