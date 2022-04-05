ABOVE: Shown here, recognized for 10 years of service are, from left to right — Katie Fortney, Elementary Occupational Therapist; Jessica Hansen, Literacy Interventionist at Rockwell Elementary School; and Angela Licari, Special Education aide at Fort Atkinson Middle School. Not pictured are Lindsey Meyers, math teacher at FAMS; Karyn Pellatt, Special Education aide at Fort Atkinson High School; Lucas Springstroh, Dean of Students at FAMS; Karen Ulrich, Special Education aide at FAHS; and Heather Walters, third grade teacher at Rockwell Elementary.
ABOVE: Pictured here, recognized for 15 years of service are, from left to right — Amy Mrozinski, Special Education teacher at Fort Atkinson Middle School; Julie Keating, fourth grade teacher at Rockwell Elementary School; Therese Okray, first grade teacher at Barrie Elementary School; Kara Krausse, fifth grade teacher at Luther Elementary School; Keri Hill, Art teacher at Purdy Elementary School; and Julie Kusel, Special Education teacher at Purdy Elementary. Not pictured is Heather Trevino, Learning aide at Barrie Elementary.
ABOVE: Shown here, recognized for 20 years of service are, from left to right — Sam Fettig, band teacher at Fort Atkinson Middle School; Kim Brock, Attendance Secretary at Fort Atkinson High School; and Laurie Strom, school counselor at FAHS. Not pictured are Candace Butz-Pint, cook at Rockwell Elementary and FAHS; and Karla Pratt Corcoran, accompanist at FAMS.
ABOVE: Pictured here, recognized for 25 years of service are, from left to right: Front row — Tony Swantz, Social Studies teacher at Fort Atkinson High School; Chick Westby, Science teacher at FAHS; and Rob Abbott, Superintendent. Back row — Connie Kopetsky, Laundry and Custodian at FAHS; Katherine Wixom, first grade teacher at Rockwell Elementary School; Martha MacWilliams, third grade teacher at Luther Elementary School; and Tammy Telfer, Special Education aide at Purdy Elementary School. Not pictured are Wayne Clark, Custodian at Fort Atkinson Middle School; and Dennis Schwedrsky, Social Studies teacher at FAHS.
ABOVE: Shown here, recognized for 30 years of service are, from left to right — Deb Sykes, Computer teacher at Fort Atkinson Middle School; Denise Engstrom, grade 3 teacher at Barrie Elementary School; and Todd Carter, Social Studies teacher at Fort Atkinson High School.
Thirty-two employees of the School District of Fort Atkinson were recognized for their years of service with the district during a reception and program last Tuesday.
Each of the honorees were introduced and presented with a personalized pottery mug inscribed with their name and years of service in appreciation of their tenure during an employee recognition reception and program in the Fort Atkinson High School IMC.
During the celebration, Kory Knickrehm, board of education vice president, said, “We are very fortunate to be honoring 32 individuals who have invested their time and energy into educating countless students.
“Having children of my own in the school district, I have witnessed the unmeasurable compassion and dedication our staff has for their students,” he added. “Each day my kids come home and show me the math problem they are now able to solve, or the word they learned how to spell. As a parent, this means the world. As school board members, this is why we give our time. Better futures for our children lie ahead.”
District Administrator Rob Abbott also offered some reflections, saying, “I believe our hope lies in the future of our young.”
“Each of you have the ability to impact our most precious commodity day in and day out: our students,” Abbott said. “Your work and your service directly touches our collective future; a potential impact never to be squandered. The work is hard and challenging, but ultimately amazingly rewarding.”
Every year as he attends this celebration, he said it strikes him that longevity is one of the district’s strengths.
“People come to our district and stay in our district, serving our goal of ever-improving learning for our students, each in our own way and in our own role,” Abbott observed. “The tenure of our staff is our good fortune.”
On behalf of the 1Fort board of education, staff, administrative team and himself, the superintendent once more thanked and congratulated each of the recognized 1Fort team members for their years of service.
“Each of you help write the history of our district, create the future of our district, and strive to demonstrate the mantra of ‘We can, we will, we must,’” Abbott said. “That is our way.”
