After a 14-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the School District of Fort Atkinson's Facilities Advisory Committee (FAC) reconvened Tuesday night to continue the master-planning process that began in 2019.
The livestream link of the event can be found on the district’s YouTube channel.
The board of education approved the charter and charge of a Facilities Advisory Committee for the 2019-20 school year at its Aug. 15, 2019 meeting.
The FAC is charged with developing a master plan that will guide investment into district facilities to support future academic programs and create safe, healthy and vibrant learning environments.
The FAC is composed of volunteers from all segments of the community: students, community members, parents, business members, and school district team members. The public is invited to attend the group's sessions as well.
The committee first met in September of 2019 to explore all short- and long-term solutions based on the Facilities Assessment Report that was completed on April 24, 2019, which outlines the deferred maintenance needs completed by educational facility consultants CG Schmidt (CGS) and Plunkett Raysich Architects (PRA).
With the global pandemic, everyone's lives and the committee’s work were put on hold. However, building maintenance needs continued.
At Tuesday's meeting, the committee reviewed what has and has not changed within learning communities globally, the local community, and the School District of Fort Atkinson’s new, developing strategic plan.
After a refresh of the work previously done by the group was discussed, the three narrowed options for consideration were reviewed as part of the next steps of the planning process.
Committee members were tasked with evaluating each of the three options with respect to the charge of the FAC, what they have experienced over the last year and what makes most sense long term for the community. This feedback will be discussed at the next FAC meeting on May 25, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The presentation, options, agendas and livestream link can be found on the district website. — Contributed story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.