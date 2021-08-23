In 2020-21, the School District of Fort Atkinson continued to manage district finances in a considerate and strategic way for both short-term and long-term stability and flexibility. Some of the more notable topics included:
Debt defeasance (prepayment) This past spring that will result in final referendum debt payment being made in February of 2024. This timing would allow for a possible capital referendum in alignment with our next operational referendum.
Finalization of the Facilities Advisory Committee (FAC) work that will be presented at the August board meeting.
High school energy projects that were approved this spring are being completed this summer and fall and will lower operational costs while correcting a number of issues with building infrastructure.
Wisconsin Association of School Business Officials (WASBO) Business Services Award The School District of Fort Atkinson (SDFA) was selected as the recipient of the 2021 Business Services award based upon implementation, led by Jason Demerath, of a process to quantitatively model and forecast the local effect of the global pandemic. This effort proved critical in allowing us to proactively navigate through a most uncertain period of time rather than wait for data and then react.
Looking forward to this year, we will be having a meaningful conversation with the community about the future of the district related to working through the FAC recommendations and a long-term facilities plan, while also considering our next operational referendum.
We also will be looking to leverage federal COVID relief funds over the next few years for maximum impact. We have not yet decided how we will utilize the funds, as we awaited the final two-year state budget (which provides no revenue increase) and we continued to monitor how the pandemic perpetually unfolds.
As both a board member, district parent and taxpayer, I appreciate the efforts made to manage district finances in innovative ways, which allow us to maximize the impact we can make in the community. As always, I would like to personally thank Jason and the other members of our administration for the excellent job they do managing our finances.
The board greatly appreciates the continued support and investment from our community.
Adam Paul,
Treasurer,
Board of education
(0) comments
