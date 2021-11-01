The School District of Fort Atkinson is inviting residents to take a community-wide survey to review the district’s operational and facility needs, consider possible solutions and provide feedback.
The survey follows the recent work of an advisory committee made up of close to 30 community members, district leadership and the school board to evaluate the needs and identify priorities for the community's consideration.
“While we have a great school district in Fort Atkinson, we also have a number of operational and facility needs that we must address soon so that we can continue to deliver a high-quality educational experience to our students,” said Dr. Rob Abbott, superintendent. “The district and board are now asking community members to review these needs and provide their thoughts on potential solutions. We look forward to engaging our community around these issues through this survey, as well as in the weeks and months to come.”
The survey is available through Nov. 15. It is anonymous and takes about 15 minutes to complete.
Once it has closed, the results will be presented to the school board. Comments or questions can be directed to Fort Atkinson Communications and Community Engagement Specialist Marissa Weidenfeller at info@fortschools.org or (920) 563-7851.
The survey is available online at https://www.fortschools.org/survey. Paper copies can be picked up and returned at the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, Fort Atkinson Senior Center, Dwight Foster Public Library, municipal building, and Parks and Recreation office.
