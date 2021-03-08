The weekend of March 6, the Scouting Units of Fort Atkinson distributed door hangers in neighborhoods promoting the Scouting for Food Movement 2021.
The Scouts then will circle back a week later on March 13 to collect any donations left on the front porches. The Scouts are taking precautions and wearing facemasks and social distancing in the community.
All donations will go to the Fort Atkinson Food Pantry. The food pantry currently needs canned carrots, canned peas, canned hash, baked beans, pork and beans, any creamed soups, mandarin oranges and canned pineapple, but any donation is appreciated.
Scout units included in this effort are Troop 131, Troop 134, Cub Scouts Pack 137, Cub Scout Pack 184, and Venturing Crew 166.
Persons with any questions or concerns may call Dan Burhans at (608) 445-8620.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.