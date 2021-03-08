The weekend of March 6, the Scouting Units of Fort Atkinson distributed door hangers in neighborhoods promoting the Scouting for Food Movement 2021.

The Scouts then will circle back a week later on March 13 to collect any donations left on the front porches. The Scouts are taking precautions and wearing facemasks and social distancing in the community.

All donations will go to the Fort Atkinson Food Pantry. The food pantry currently needs canned carrots, canned peas, canned hash, baked beans, pork and beans, any creamed soups, mandarin oranges and canned pineapple, but any donation is appreciated.

Scout units included in this effort are Troop 131, Troop 134, Cub Scouts Pack 137, Cub Scout Pack 184, and Venturing Crew 166.

Persons with any questions or concerns may call Dan Burhans at (608) 445-8620.

