The School District of Fort Atkinson is creating a new strategic plan and is seeking community feedback to assist in the process.
At the board of education’s February meeting, District Administrator Rob Abbott shared the school district’s new strategic planning process and timeline. Like past strategic plans, he said it is crucial to have all stakeholders involved in the process.
After engaging 600-plus people in March with a community survey to assist district officials with defining district beliefs, the next stage of the planning process is Reflect and Reimagine. During this stage, with feedback gathered from the previous district beliefs survey, school officials will reflect on who we are as a district to help reimagine a new mission statement.
Community feedback now is being sought to assist the School District of Fort Atkinson with determining who we want to be in the future. This will help the strategic planning team in reimagining a vision statement.
Persons are invited to share their insight by completing this survey by 8 a.m. on Monday, May 10, at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/21Reimagine.
The anticipated time to complete this survey is approximately 5 minutes. Stakeholder feedback is crucial in moving the School District of Fort Atkinson forward.
