The Fort Atkinson City Council last Tuesday approved a request to again pursue a proclamation from the State of Wisconsin declaring the City of Fort Atkinson be named Intersectional Peony City of Wisconsin.
The purpose of the proclamation is to recognize Fort Atkinson’s distinction as the city with the largest public intersectional peony garden in North America, located at the Hoard Historical Museum, and named the Roger F. and Sandra L. Anderson Intersectional Peony Garden.
It also is to recognize Fort Atkinson as the home of Roger Anderson, one of the world’s first producers to successfully create the hybrid peony cultivar, now known as the intersectional peony, and who has perfected the hybrid peony business worldwide for more than 45 years since establishing Callie’s Beaux Jardins with his wife in 1978.
Anderson has bloomed nearly 600 hybrid peony varieties at his nursery since 1980, breaking many hybridizing barriers in the peony industry.
Additionally, the proclamation is to recognize Fort Atkinson as the home of the “Bartzella” Intersectional Peony, which, after 15 years of diligent work, first bloomed in 1986 and is considered by experts to be the “most perfect yellow peony in the world”; and to continue to promote the city as a unique gardening destination in Wisconsin.
The “Bartzella” has received the highest American Peony Society Gold Medal Award and the Royal Horticultural Society Award of Garden Merit in 2012.
City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire said that annually since 2012, the council has approved the request by the Hoard Museum to pursue a proclamation from the state.
The Hoard Museum is home to two of the newest Roger F. Anderson intersectional hybrid peonies, “Mary C. Hoard” and W.D. Hoard,” so named to exclusively honor important leaders in Fort Atkinson’s history.
The museum again plans to recognize Roger and Sandra Anderson of Fort Atkinson for their expertise in intersectional peonies at a gathering on Saturday, June 5, and is requesting the same designation from the state’s Office of the Governor.
Locally, council President Mason Becker has signed the proclamation declaring Fort Atkinson as the Intersectional Peony City of Wisconsin.
While approving the proclamation does not have a financial impact on the city, the request for the proclamation from the governor’s office might promote tourism and increase awareness of the event on June 5.
The display of peonies will be available at the museum for viewing by all visitors.
