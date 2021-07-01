In observance of the Fourth of July holiday, the Fort Atkinson Senior Center will be closed on Monday, July 5.
There will be no activities and or meals served from the center on that day. The center will reopen on Tuesday, July 6, at 8 a.m.
Island Resort Casino
Join us for a getaway to the Island Resort and Casino in Harris, Mich., near Escanaba, on Sunday, Sept. 19, and Monday, Sept. 20. Enjoy $20 of free play on Sunday and another $20 of free play on Monday along with a food voucher for $5. Play bingo on the bus ride up with Crystal, the group leader on the trip.
A stop for lunch on the way will be made at the Golden Basket in Appleton at the passengers’ own expense. This trip is coordinated with Happy Times Tours specifically for the senior center. Cost of the trip is $100 for double occupancy which includes transportation, hotel and the above added bonuses.
Senior center bus
Our senior center bus has been in storage at the city garage for several months and throughout the pandemic timeframe. Staff hope that this summer they will be able to resume this service, but will need volunteer drivers once again to step up and help make this program a go.
The bus was picking up older adults and transporting them to medical appointments in town, pharmacies, stores and, of course, the senior center. If interested in being a volunteer driver, let staff know and they can get you on board.
Dartball
Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9 and costs $1 to play. June 25 games were going in favor of the Buffalos, managed by Bob Mech. Larry Whitmore had 9 series hits to lead the way with Rollie Carothers and Chuck Truman adding 7 each. Wins of 4-3, 6-4 and 2-0 followed suit. The Walruses were fueled by Denny Prisk with his 7 hits on the day. Anyone of any skill level is welcome to play.
Friday Findings
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin Friday Findings with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the senior center.
Email Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up.
