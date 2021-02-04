The current policy of the Fort Atkinson Senior Center is that the center will be closed when a winter storm warning is in place for any part of the regularly scheduled hours for a day.
Staff realize that sometimes weather can pose a significant problem, even if a winter storm warning isn’t in effect, and people are encouraged always to use their best judgement in keeping themselves safe regarding whether or not to venture out to attend an activity at the center.
Friday Findings
Bingo fun
Bingo will be played with a limit of 18 people on Wednesday, Feb. 10, and on Wednesday, Feb. 24. Bingo costs one dollar for two cards or get an extra third card for another dollar. All money collected is given out as prizes.
Bingo is played at 12:30 p.m. Reservations are needed as only a limited number of people are able to be in the rooms for physical distancing.
Chairs for sale
The senior center will be receiving new chairs in the next few days and still has about 70 chairs to sell at $5 each. Most of the remaining chairs are the fabric ones as many of the vinyl ones have a tear or rip and tape on them.
There still are some quality chairs available at a bargain price. No reasonable offers will be refused.
The new chairs will be burgundy in color with wider and taller backs on them.
Staff believe seniors will find these new chairs to be a good upgrade and provide better support for long durations of sitting such as while watching movies.
Wii Bowling
Scores from Wii Bowling are included for all games with a series over 650. Series scores are for 550 and higher. Feb. 1 scores: Dale Zilisch 857 (278, 300, 279), Glorine Christensen 785 (268, 280, 237), Roger Gross 671 (267, 214, 190), Joanne Gross 646, Judy Baumann 581, Sandy Basich 563, Mary Zilisch 563, Carol Berman 562 and Marlene Dianich 561.
How to contact us
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center, located at 307 Robert St., can be reached by calling (920) 563-7773. The senior center has a Facebook page and people can find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well at www.fortparksandrec.com. Senior center director Chris Nye also can be reached at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net or part-time program assistant Crystal Porter can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.net.
