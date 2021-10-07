A new special day designation will kick off at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center with “Health Day” on Oct. 21.
Foot care already has been a proven highly popular service offered at the center with regularly scheduled dates filling up and additional dates each month being squeezed in to try to accommodate all those wanting it.
Seniors still need to call to make appointments and staff suggest doing so well in advance if possible.
Now joining foot care for October will be blood pressure screenings provided by Fort HeathCare from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The blood pressure screens are on a first-come basis.
Each month blood pressure screeners will be at the center for two-hour blocks, so stay tuned for future months and the associated times.
Staff also will offer a special presentation on colonoscopies by independent retired registered nurse Sandy Czech. Colorectal cancer will affect more than 149,000 Americans this year.
The age for screening has changed to 45. Come and learn what’s new in colonoscopies. Talking to your family might save a life.
The colorectal presentation will take place in the center’s entertainment room on Oct. 21 at 12:30 p.m. No reservations are required to attend.
Cowboy Bob
Cowboy Bob will be at the center on Oct. 11 at 12:30 p.m. for a musical show with lots of country music flair to get toes tappin.’ Enjoy some cookies afterward. No reservations are needed to attend
Craft Fair registration
Crafters can sign up now in person in the craft room at the senior center for table registration for the Nov. 13 craft fair. The cost, payable at the day of the fair, is $10 for a table. A crafter that takes up additional space with display racks or shelves must pay an extra $5.
Additional information on event procedures will be provided the day of registration. A maximum of two tables per person will be allotted for reservation.
Game scores
500: Scores from Sept. 30 — First place, Bette Hoesley, 3,560; second, Roger Gross, 3,370; third, Tom Sehnert, 2,990. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Wii Bowling: Scores of 650 or higher get individual game scores listed. Oct. 4 scores — Glorine Christensen 781 (300, 289, 192), Lori Gaber 731 (244, 232, 255), Bev Aulik 657 (217, 233, 207), Rose Baker 629, Bunny Brown 606, Kathy Heffron 597, Mary Zilisch 592, Dale Zilisch 569, Terry Bowes 567, Cora Wahl 551 and Sandy Basich 550.
Euchre: Oct. 5 — First, Betty Kutz, 59; second, Rollie Carothers, 57; third, Candi Bugs, 56; fourth, T-Bone Taylor, 52; fifth, Joyce Satterlee and Jon Hundt, 51. Euchre is played on Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead: Oct. 1 — First, Nancy Walbrandt, 56; second, Joanne Gross, 46; third, Howard Johnson, 45; fourth, Jim Pick, 41; fifth, Dennis Rockwood, Tom Sehnert and Chuck Taggart, 39. Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
Dartball
Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9 and costs $1 to play. The money collected is used periodically for everyone who plans to attend a luncheon. Friday, Oct. 1 saw the Walruses sweep the three-game series over the Buffalos by 1 run in all three games.
The highlight of the series for the Walruses was a game two bottom of the ninth rally to score 2 runs and walk-off to win the game with back to back to back hits by Dave Satterlee, Charlie Danielson and Roger Draeger.
Anyone of any skill level is welcome to play. Dartball is an underhand dart game based loosely on baseball with two teams split randomly for play each day.
