The Fort Atkinson Senior Center announces it is offering and The Aging Mastery Program, online via Zoom, for local seniors.
The first class filled quickly and is going great. Staff will be offering a second session starting March 11 running through April 15.
Persons who missed the first session are invited to sign up for the second session. Join for a series of free, virtual classes, lively discussion, and the chance to share your insights with others.
This no-cost program is designed to help persons to engage in wellness activities. The topics covered will include: Creativity and Learning, Connections and Community, Finances and Future Planning, Health and Well-Being, Gratitude and Mindfulness, and Legacy and Purpose.
To sign up, contact the senior center closest to you. When signing, seniors will get an Aging Mastery Kit. The kit includes the Aging Mastery playbook, activity cards, exercise DVDs, a notepad and a magnet.
This program is being offered by the National Council on Aging, the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources, the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County and the South-Central Area Health Education Center. The second session will be held Thursdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Painting with Katie
Painting with Katie is back on Friday, March 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. For $25, get all the painting materials and instruction to complete your piece of art. Students do not need to bring any supplies of their own.
This is a fun way to make something that looks wonderful and cheerful, and comes just in time for spring. Sign up by stopping in at the center or by calling (920) 563-7773.
Home-delivered meals drivers
The Jefferson County Human Services Department currently is seeking volunteer drivers for its home-delivered meals program. Volunteer drivers utilize their own vehicles to deliver meals and provide a well-being check for eligible Jefferson County residents, aged 60 and older.
Volunteers are vital to the success of this program; the mission is to serve the needs of Jefferson County’s population.
Volunteer drivers are needed to serve participants in the rural Fort Atkinson area. It is usually a one-hour time commitment week days from about 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Persons can sign up for one day or multiple days per week.
Simply pick up the pre-packaged meals at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center and deliver to approximately three to four stops. Drivers who deliver meals outside the city limits of the nutrition sites are eligible for mileage reimbursement, currently 56 cents per mile.
If you enjoy driving, meeting new people and have a few free hours in the middle of the day, call Kimberly Swanson, Senior Nutrition Program supervisor, at the Jefferson County Aging and Disabilities Resource Center, at (920) 674-8134.
Wii Bowling
Scores from Wii Bowling, with all games included for series’ over 650, are listed. Series scores are for 550 and higher. Feb. 15 scores: Glorine Christensen 771 (299, 193, 279), Dale Zilisch 643, Roger Gross 631, Marlene Dianich 612, Joanne Gross 606, Sandy Basich 601, Mary Zilisch 590, Kathy Heffron 565.
How to contact us
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is located at 307 Robert St. Call (920) 563-7773. The center has a Facebook page and people can find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website at http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com as well.
Senior center director Chris Nye also can be reached by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net or part-time program assistant Crystal Porter can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.net.
