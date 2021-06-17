The Fort Atkinson Senior Center will be resuming signing in when persons first enter the building.
If entering from the parking lot, there will be a table in the entryway that will have sheets on which to sign in. If entering from Robert Street, stop at the receptionist desk and sign the attendance sheet.
Staff only need one’s name and this is for a total count so that they regularly can show city officials the frequency and usage of the senior center on a regular basis.
By having the sign-in at the doors, staff no longer will be taking attendance of each individual group activity throughout the day.
Memory screenings
On Monday, June 21, at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center, memory screenings are available at 2:30, 3 and 3:30 p.m. Call (920) 675-4035 to register.
A memory screen is a wellness tool that helps identify possible changes in memory and cognition. It creates a baseline of where a person is at so that future changes can be monitored.
The screening is free and a person does not need to be experiencing significant memory issues to have one done.
Island Resort Casino trip
Join us for a getaway up to the Island Resort and Casino in Harris, Mich., near Escanaba. Enjoy $20 of free play on Sunday and another $20 of free play on Monday along with a food voucher for $5.
Play bingo on the bus ride to the casino. A lunch-stop on the way up at Golden Basket in Appleton will be made at passengers’ own expense.
This trip is coordinated with Happy Times Tours specifically for the center. Cost of is $100 for double occupancy and includes transportation, hotel and the above added bonuses.
Ping Pong
The senior center has a Ping Pong table and equipment available each Wednesday afternoon in the game room in June from 2 to 3:30.
Ping pong is a good hand-eye coordination game and also helps improve balance. Come in and give it a try any Wednesday afternoon!
Texas Hold Em
May 27 standings were first place to Tim Baker with second place going to Diana Baumann. Texas Hold Em is played each Thursday at 9 a.m.
500
500 scores from June 10: First place, Harold Riggs, 3,930; second, Roger Gross, 2,000; third, Dick Snodie, 1,770. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Euchre
Euchre scores from June 15: First, Kay Hartwig, 68; second, Ron Swiatowy, 64; third, Chuck Truman, 62; fourth, Sue Swiatowy, 56; fifth, Candi Bugs and Rollie Carothers, 54; seventh, Bill Schopen, 53. Euchre is played Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead
Sheepshead scores from June 11: First, Chuck Taggart, 61; second, Dennis Rockwood, 48; third, Tim Baker, 47; fourth, Roger Gross, 45; fifth, Charles Wachter, 42; sixth, Marlene Sveom, 41. Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
Wii Bowling
Wii Bowling scores from June 14: Glorine Christensen 806 (300, 248, 258), Roger Gross 760 (300, 206, 254), Mary Zilisch 664 (212, 227, 225), Dale Zilisch 643, Terry Bowes 638, Kathy Heffron 613, Rose Baker 609, Joanne Gross 604, Sandy Kilroy 567. Wii Bowling is played Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m.
Dartball
Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9 and costs $1 to play. Leading hitters for June 11 were Dave Reed with 11 hits for the Walruses and Rollie Carothers with 9 hits for the Buffalos. Anyone of any skill level is welcome to play.
