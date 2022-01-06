A unique program to boost the brain will be held at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center starting Thursday, March 3, for six weeks.
This program is provided by Fort HealthCare through an awarded grant and reservations now are being taken. Participants will learn new habits to maintain brain health while practicing new skills for better memory performance.
Gemini Entertainment
Hear the songs of yesteryear with Gemini Entertainment on Monday, Jan. 10, at 12:30 p.m. The sounds of Roy Orbison, Elvis, Neil Diamond and many more await another free show at the senior center.
After show treats will be served. No reservations are required; however, masks must be worn.
Premier World Travel Show
A Premier World Travel Show will be previewed on Jan. 13. Treasures of Ireland, and the Best of Australia and New Zealand will be the topics for trip opportunities in October of 2022.
Persons who always have wanted to travel to one of these destinations will not want to miss this show. Experienced travel coordinator Jon Grutzner will go over the destinations and all the fabulous sights that could await you! The show is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
Game winners
Euchre: Scores from Jan. 4 — First place, T-Bone Taylor, 69; second, Bev Wagner, 58; third, Terry Bowes, 57; fourth, Karen Keeser, 56. Euchre is played Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.
500: Dec. 30 — First, Roger Gross, 3,640; second, Joanne Gross, 3,400; third, Harold Riggs, 2,120. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Wii Bowling: Wii bowling is held Mondays at 9 and and 10:15 a.m. Scores of 650 or higher have individual game scores listed. Series scores are listed over 550. Jan. 3 — Glorine Christensen 827 (269, 279, 279), Roger Gross 769 (267, 279, 223), Lori Gaber 715 (247, 278, 190), Sandy Basich 630, Dale Zilisch 616, Marlene Dianich 596, Terry Bowes 580, Mary Zilisch 573, Joanne Gross 571, Kathy Heffron 563.
Texas Hold Em: Dec. 30 — First, Terry Bowes; second, Richard Flood; and third, Judy Baumann. Texas Hold Em meets Thursdays at 9 a.m.
Dartball
Dartball is played Fridays at 9 a.m. It is an underhand dart game simulating the game of baseball. Participants each week pay $1 and all money goes to a luncheon about quarterly throughout the year.
This week the Walruses were hot with 20 runs scored on the day. Pete Fernelius had 10 hits on the day with the game winner in the top of the 10th inning in game 1 where the Walruses won 4-3.
The Walruses also won the second and third games as well. Larry Whitmore and Chuck Truman chipped in 10 and eight hits along with Fernelius’ 10 in the winning effort. Rollie Carothers led the Buffalos with seven hits on the day.
