The Fort Atkinson Senior Center announces a new opportunity for local seniors.
Staff will be hosting The Aging Mastery Program online via Zoom.The first class filled quick and is going great. The center will be offering a second session starting March 11 and running through April 15.
If you missed the first session, you’re invited to sign up for this second session. Join us for a series of free, virtual classes, lively discussion and the chance to share your insights with others.
This no-cost program is designed to help seniors engage in wellness activities. The topics covered include: Creativity and Learning, Connections and Community, Finances and Future Planning, Health and Well-Being, Gratitude and Mindfulness, and Legacy and Purpose.
To sign up, contact the senior center closest to you. When signing up, you will get an Aging Mastery Kit. The kit includes the Aging Mastery playbook, activity cards, exercise DVDs, notepad and a magnet.
This program is offered by the National Council on Aging, the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources, the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County and the South-Central Area Health Education Center. The second session will be held Thursdays, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Friday Findings
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Email Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings.
Chairs for sale
The senior center has new chairs in the building, and about 50 of the older chairs are being sold. Staff currently are selling these chairs at two for $5. Most of the remaining chairs are of fabric as many of the vinyl ones have a tear or rip and tape on them.
There still are some quality chairs at a bargain price. No reasonable offers will be refused. The new chairs are a burgundy color with wider and taller backs on them. These new chairs will be an upgrade and provide better support for long durations of sitting.
Wii Bowling
Scores are posted from Wii Bowling with all games for series over 650. Series score is for 550 and higher. Feb. 8 scores: Lori Gaber 752 (229, 257, 266), Glorine Christensen 750 (255, 237, 258), Dale Zilisch 738 (213, 258, 267), Steve Grimins 652 (189, 173, 290), Sandy Basich 651 (228, 226, 197), Marlene Dianich 638, Mary Zilisch 617, Joanne Gross 590, Terry Bowes 555, Dennis Rockwood 555.
How to contact us
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is at 307 Robert St. The telephone number is (920) 563-7773. The senior center has a Facebook page and persons also can find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website at www.fortparksandrec.com.
Senior center director Chris Nye also can be reached by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net or part-time program assistant Crystal Porter can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.net.
