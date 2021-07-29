Join the Fort Atkinson Senior Center for a getaway to the Island Resort and Casino in Harris, Mich., near Escanaba, on Sunday, Sept. 19, and Monday, Sept. 20.
Enjoy $20 of free play on Sunday and another $20 of free play on Monday along with a food voucher for $5. Play bingo on the bus ride up with Crystal, the group leader on the trip, to the casino.
A lunch stop on the way up will be at Golden Basket in Appleton at passengers’ own expense.
This trip is coordinated with Happy Times Tours specifically for the senior center. Cost of the trip is $100 for double occupancy and includes transportation, hotel and the above added bonuses.
Senior Inc. Board election
The Senior Citizens Inc. Board of Directors at the senior center will be replacing two of the nine members this fall for the September election. The center thanks Tom Sehnert for his years of service as a board member and past president of the senior board, as well as Diane Lunde for her years of service and as treasurer of the board.
The Senior Citizens Inc. Board meets monthly at the center and serves in an advisory capacity to the senior center staff. The board has its own bylaws and financial account, and hosts various fundraisers to assist with operations at the senior center.
If interested in serving on the board, let a current member or senior center staff member know. A short bio will be included in the September newsletter for the election voting at the center.
Here is your chance to make a mark on the future of the center and the Senior Citizens Inc. Board organization.
Crossing guards needed
The approximate hours to serve as school crossing guards are Monday through Friday, from approximately 7 to 8 a.m. and/or 3 to 4 p.m. If you are a responsible individual looking to serve your community, contact School Resource Officer Dan Hefty of the Fort Atkinson Police Department at (920) 563-7777. Substitute crossing guards are especially needed.
Game scores
500: From July 22 — First place, Marjorie Hannon, 2,500; second, Harold Riggs, 2,160; third, Bette Hoesly and Roger Gross, 2,020. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Euchre: From July 27 — First, Betty Kutz and Bill Schopen, 59; third, Karen Keeser, 56; fourth, Chuck Truman, 54; fifth, Dick Snodie, Hildagard Carl, Rollie Carothers and Harold Riggs, 51. Euchre is played Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead: From July 23 — First, Terre Golembiewski, 45; second, Tim Baker, 41; third, Mary Latterell and Chuck Taggart, 35; fifth, Beth Boldt, 34; sixth, Rick Dearborn, Judy Torgerson and Randy Hoefs, 32. Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
Wii Bowling: Glorine Christensen 795 (300, 248, 247), Joanne Gross 686 (205, 237, 244), Terry Bowes 657 (225, 199, 233), Marlene Dianich 642, Mary Zilisch 628, Sandy Basich 623, Dale Zilisch 619, Lori Gaber 598, Kathy Heffron 591, Sandy Kilroy 575, Tim Baker 560. Wii Bowling is Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m.
Dartball: Charlie Danielson’s team, the Buffalos, rallied in the series winning two out of three games. After Larry Whitmore’s Walruses won the first game 9-2, the Buffalos came back with 7-4 and 3-1 wins.
Danielson led his team with eight hits on the day. The Walruses were led by Larry Whitmore with 11.
Bingo
Bingo at the senior center will be played Aug. 4. Each bingo day starts at 12:30 p.m. and lasts until 2 p.m. Cost to play is $2 for three cards. All money collected is given out as prizes. No registration is required for bingo.
