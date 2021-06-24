Join the Fort Atkinson Senior Center for a getaway to Island Resort and Casino in Harris, Mich., near Escanaba, on Sunday, Sept. 19, and Monday, Sept. 20.
Enjoy $20 of free play on Sunday and another $20 of free play on Monday along with a food voucher for $5. Play bingo on the bus ride to the casino with Crystal, the group leader.
A lunch stop, at passengers’ own expense, will be made at Golden Basket in Appleton on the way up. This trip is coordinated with Happy Times Tours specifically for the senior center. Cost of the trip is $100 for double occupancy and includes transportation, hotel and the above added bonuses.
Ping Pong
The senior center has a Ping Pong table and equipment available each Wednesday afternoon in the game room in June from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Ping pong is a good hand-eye coordination game and also helps improve balance. Come in and give it a try.
Senior center bus
The senior center bus has been in storage at city garage for several months and throughout the pandemic. Staff are hopeful that this summer the bus service can resume, but volunteer drivers are needed to once again help make this program go.
The bus had been picking up and transporting older adults to medical appointments, pharmacies, stores and the senior center in town. If interested in being a volunteer driver, let staff know and they can get you on board.
Texas Hold Em
Texas Hold Em standings for June 24 were first place to Chuck Schloesser, with second place going to Richard Flood. Texas Hold Em is played each Thursday at 9 a.m.
500
500 scores from June 17: First place, Harold Riggs, 2,640; second, Joanne Gross, 1,350; third, Roger Gross, 1,310. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Euchre
Euchre scores from June 22: First, Kay Hartwig, 62; second, Rollie Carothers, 59; third, Judy Torgerson and Joyce Satterlee, 54; fifth, Carolyn Nord, 52. Euchre is played on Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead
Sheepshead scores from June 18: First, Herb Papenfus, 57; second, Randy Hoefs, 52; third, Tim Baker, 51; fourth, Mary Latterall, 43; fifth, Chuck Frandson, 42; sixth, Joanne Gross, 39; seventh, Dennis Rockwood, 38. Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
Wii Bowling
Wii Bowling scores from June 21: Roger Gross 749 (246, 256, 247), Dale Zilisch 704 (233, 204, 267), Lori Gaber 683 (238, 209, 236), Glorine Christensen 661 (246, 222, 193), Joanne Gross 611, Rose Baker 593 and Terry Bowes 569. Wii Bowling is Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m.
Dartball
Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9 and costs $1 to play. June 18 games, managed by Dave Reed, were heavily in favor of the Buffalos.
Larry Whitmore had 17 series hits to lead the way with Reed chipping in 15 hits as well. Wins of 4-1, 10-0 and 9-1 followed suit. The Walruses just couldn’t seem to get anything going with Bob Mech hitting into two double plays on the day.
Friday Findings
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Email Chris and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings to cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.