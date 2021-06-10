Join us at the senior center for a music show by John Duggleby on Friday, June 18, at 12:30 p.m. called “Spirit” as we celebrate the resiliency and human optimism as we continue our push to overcome the pandemic.
A limited number of tables are available to attend. Reservations are required, and while making them, let staff know how many people will be at your table for the day of the show.
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
Tuesday, June 15, is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the established day to recognize, and promote better understanding, of abuse and neglect of older adults.
Last year more than 10,000 reports of abuse, neglect and financial exploitation of Wisconsin adults 60 and over were received by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ Adult Protective Services Office.
This underscores the importance of maintaining and improving our supports for older adults in our communities like senior centers, in-home services, and transportation to allow older adults to continue to live as independently as possible so our community thrives and is a vibrant connected place for all.
The senior center in Fort Atkinson shares that an official proclamation by Governor Tony Evers recognizing that Tuesday is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day was signed last week, and for all of us to be aware, and help in reducing these instances of abuse and neglect of older adults throughout the state and world.
Brewers bus trip
Come and check out the Brew Crew Aug. 4 as they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates as the senior center takes a bus to American Family Field for the game. It is a day game starting at 1:10 p.m. and the bus will leave at 10:40 a.m.
Cost of the game is $56 and includes transportation to the stadium entrance and one’s game ticket. Sign up now for a chance to go to the ballgame this summer.
There are 44 tickets with a few in the handicap row which are available by request when signing up. Call the center or stop in today.
Accreditation volunteers
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center still is looking for a few more people to help with reaccreditation of the center. This group will meet throughout the summer, and discuss short- and long-term goals of the center along with ensuring that the center is meeting the standards put in place by the Wisconsin Association of Senior Centers. If interested in being one of these people that gets to “be in the know” talk to director Chris Nye.
Ping Pong
The senior center has a Ping Pong table and equipment available each Wednesday afternoon in the game room in June from 2 to 3:30. Ping pong is a good hand-eye coordination game and also helps improve balance.
Texas Hold Em
May 27 Texas Hold Em standings were first place to Tim Baker with second place going to Bill Bowes. Texas Hold Em is played each Thursday at 9 a.m.
500
500 scores from June 3 are: First place, Roger Gross, 3,610; second, Keith Marsden, 3,510; third, Harold Riggs, 2,620. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Euchre
Euchre scores from June 8: First, Kay Hartwig, 65; second, Sue Swiatowy, 62; third, Maryette Lutz, 60; fourth, Bill Schopen and Rollie Carothers, 54; sixth, Dorothy Trewyn and Linda Schumacher, 53. Euchre is played on Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead
Sheepshead scores from June 4: First, Chuck Frandson, 59; second, Judy Torgerson, 49; third, Mary Ryan, 47; fourth, Randy Hoefs, 46; fifth, Herb Papenfus, 42. Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
Wii Bowling
Scores from Wii Bowling from June 7: Dale Zilisch 742 (216, 298, 228), Lori Gaber 722 (231, 279, 212), Glorine Christensen 700 (225, 258, 217), Joanne Gross 665 (224, 203, 238), Marlene Dianich 601, Rose Baker 596, Terry Bowes 563. Wii Bowling is played Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m.
Friday Findings
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin Friday Findings with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Email Chris and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings to cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net.
