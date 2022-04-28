The drive-through brat bash is tomorrow, Saturday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center.
The Senior Citizens Inc. Board is going to be cooking up lots of Johnsonville Brats again and welcome people to attend this drive-through Brat Bash. No inside dining will be allowed for the event; it is drive-through only.
Brat meals of chips, cookie and a brat are available for $5. Individual brats cost $3 each. The center is looking to continue to improve the patio area with funds raised from this event.
Mystery AuctionMark your calendars for the return of the exciting auction event where staff give clues and hints on items. The Mystery Auction is set for Saturday, May 7, at 2 p.m. It is one of the best fundraisers for the senior center.
It is like Christmas with all the wrapped packages. Great bargains can be had at this event. Lots of new and gently used items will get auctioned off, but not with one of those hard-to-understand auctioneers.
Director Chris Nye takes the bids and gives clues along the way to what the item is inside the wrapped package. To donate items for the auction, just bring them in and let staff know an approximate value. New items or very gently used ones will be accepted.
Canasta for everyoneHave you wanted to play Canasta with others? We have a group that plays at 10 on Tuesday mornings. There is no cost to play, just lots of fun!
The group plays regular Canasta as explained in Hoyle’s card game rules. Interested individuals should stop in on Tuesday and check it out.
Game winnersEuchre: Scores from April 26 — First place, Rollie Carothers; second, Judy Torgerson; third, Karen Keeser; fourth, Chuck Truman; fifth, T-Bone Taylor; and sixth, Vi Behm.
500: April 21 — First, Harold Riggs; second, Judy Torgerson; third, Joanne Gross. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Wii Bowling: Wii bowling is played Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m. Scores of 650 or higher have individual game scores listed. Series scores over 550 are listed. April 25 scores — First place, Glo Christensen with a 777 series: 290, 238, 249; second place, Sandy Basich with a 749 series: 235, 268, 246; third place, Lori Gaber, 705 series: 227, 199, 279.
Texas Hold Em: Texas Hold Em poker is played at 9 a.m. on Thursdays. April 21 scores — First, Jim Schultz; second, Bill Bowes; third, Terry Bowes.
Friday FindingsSign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Simply email Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings.
Never miss a newsletterYou can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com The website is provided by LPI, which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
How to contact usThe Fort Atkinson Senior Center, at 307 Robert St., has a Facebook page, and persons can find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well at http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
Center director Chris Nye also can be reached by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net or program assistant, Crystal Porter, can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.