Summer is coming to an end for another year and the Fort Atkinson Senior Center will be throwing a party welcoming the arrival of Fall.
Marcy and her band The Highlights will be at the center on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 12:30 p.m. putting on a show for seniors. Reservations are not required.
Enjoy an after-show treat and there will be a couple of door prize drawings as well.
Senior vehicle
The center currently is scheduling rides for using its senior vehicle to go to places in Fort Atkinson such as pharmacies, beauty shops, clinics and, of course, the senior center. Rides to the center cost $2 roundtrip.
Rides to destinations within the City of Fort Atkinson are $3. Staff require that a request for a ride be made at least the day before wanting the ride to ensure a volunteer driver can be assigned. Call the center for rides or more information.
Painting with Katie
Join in on the fun with an all-inclusive painting class, taught by Katie, on Sept. 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. At the end of this class students take home their very own masterpiece. Fee for the class is $25, and all materials and instruction are provided. Sign up by calling or stopping in at the senior center.
Guitar and Flute recital concert
A guitar and flute recital will take place at the senior center on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 12:30 p.m. The flute-guitar duo of Linda Chatterton and Maja Radovanlija have been performing together since 2015. They have given concerts together throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia.
This concert, supported by a Chamber Music America Residency grant, features a mix of styles: classical, Appalachian folk tunes, Argentinian tangos, the premiere of a new piece written especially for their residency called “Enchanting River Spirit” by composer Yan Pang, and some familiar popular tunes.
Never miss a newsletter
Seniors can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to their inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com
The website is provided by LPI, the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free each month.
Game scores
500: Scores from Sept. 9 — First place, Tom Sehnert, 3,070; second, Roger Gross, 3,210; third, Marjorie Hannon, 2,690. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Texas Hold Em: Scores from Sept. 9 — First, Lyle Farnsworth; second, Chuck Schloesser; third, John Hundt. Texas Hold Em is played Thursday mornings at 9.
Euchre: Scores from Aug. 31 — First, Ron Swiatowy, 61; second, Betty Gilbertson, 58; third, Barb Wintermute, 54; fourth, Rollie Carothers; fifth, Viola Behm and Sue Swiatowy and T-Bone Taylor, 50. Euchre is played Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead: Scores from Sept. 10 — First, Gary Kramer, 66; second, Jerry Schuld, 45; third, Tim Baker, 43; fourth, Herb Papenfus, 41; fifth, Randy Hoeft and Bill Metcalf, 39. Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
Wii Bowling: Sept. 13 scores — Glorine Christensen 806 (279, 237, 290), Lori Gaber 685 (259, 216, 210), Terry Bowes 649, Beverly Aulik 625, Marlene Dianich 597, Dale Zilisch 597, Sandy Basich 588, Mary Zilisch 571, Kathy Heffron 564, Bunny Brown 563.
Dartball
Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9 and costs $1 to play. The Walruses won the last two games to take the best of three series this week with Larry Whitmore and Denny Prisk leading the way with 10 and 7 hits on the day respectively. Richard Frey hit a home run.
The third and deciding game of the series went 10 innings before Gayle hit a single and Denny Prisk driving him in to take the lead 8-7 and then hold on for the series win.
Friday Findings
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Email Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.