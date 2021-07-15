The Fort Atkinson Senior Center will host a Painting class with Katie on Thursday, July 22, from 1 to 3 p.m. Cost is $25.
Sign up now to join this session of painting with all the materials provided, along with instruction from Katie Swanson. Any level from “I have never painted anything before” to those who have done lots of painting but only years ago, are encouraged to attend.
Take home your masterpiece at the end of the class to show family and friends.
Breakfast with the Board
Breakfast with the Board, a monthly social gathering, is back on Friday, July 30, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Special guest will be Rebecca Houseman LeMire, Fort Atkinson’s new city administrator, who will be enjoying our breakfast this morning as well.
This continental-style breakfast is a good chance to meet and visit with friends and neighbors, and is a chance to meet members from the Fort Atkinson Senior Citizens Inc. Board who are providing the meal.
There is no cost to attend and reservations are not needed.
Travelogue to China
Staff are happy to be resuming travelogues at the senior center. Join Ken and Pat Belt as they explore China. See the big cities, admire the Terra Cotta Soldiers, walk the Great Wall and cruise the Yangtze River. Hope to see you on Thursday, July 22, at 1 p.m. No reservations are required.
Medicare 101 with Melissa
On Monday, July 19, Melissa Draeger will cover Medicare Parts A, B, C & D in an informational presentation at 1 and also at 6 p.m. Information will be presented on how to enroll in Medicare, what Medicare Advantage is and Supplemental Insurance.
Attendees can learn how to make the most of their rights, options and entitlements. Reservations are not required. Draeger is not connected with, nor endorsed by the U.S. Government or the federal Medicare program. This presentation is provided by Physicians Life Insurance Company.
Texas Hold ’Em
July 15 standings were first place to Bill Bowes with second place going to Chuck Schloesser. Texas Hold ’Em is played each Thursday at 9 a.m.
500
Scores from July 8 were: First place, Roger Gross, 4,550; second, Harold Riggs, 4,010; third, Joanne Gross, 2,990. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Euchre
Scores from July 13: First, Kay Hartwig, 66; second, Ron Swiatowy, 60; third, Rollie Carothers, 59; fourth, Jon Hundt; fifth, Elaine Rice and Chuck Truman, 49. Euchre is played Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead
Scores from July 9: First, Charles Wachter 57; second, Chuck Taggart, 52; third, Nancy Walbrandt, 44; fourth, Judy Torgerson, 42; fifth, Marlene Sveom and Howard Johnson, 40. Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
Wii Bowling
Scores from Wii Bowling with scores over 650 having individual games along with series and 550 or better with series listed. Glorine Christensen 805 (267, 279, 259), Terry Bowes 696 (248, 224, 224), Dale Zilisch 654 (236, 247, 169), Mary Zilisch 607, Rose Baker 603, Lori Gaber 594, Marlene Dianich 591, Kathy Heffron 577, Sandy Basich 577, Joanne Gross 576. Wii Bowling is Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m.
Dartball
Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9 and costs $1 to play. Anyone of any skill level is welcome to play. It is an underhand dart game based loosely on baseball with two teams randomly split up for play.
Bingo
Bingo at the senior center is played the next two Wednesdays, July 21 and 28. Each bingo day starts at 12:30 p.m. and runs until almost 2 p.m. Cost to play is $2 for three cards. All money collected is given out as prizes. No registration is required.
