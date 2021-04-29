Sign up to play a fun round of trivia on Wednesday, May 5, at 12:30 p.m. at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center with visual cues on the large screen in the entertainment room.
Staff will have cookies to give away and door prizes. There is no winner based on answers. Door prizes will be awarded at random.
Players will keep their own answers and correct them at the end of the session. his trivia will be played individually and not in teams. Call the center at 563-7773 to be on the list to attend.
Drawing for medication boxes
The senior center has three medication lock boxes that have been donated from the Jefferson County Health Department to give away. Starting May 3, the center will have a signup available to put one’s name in the bucket to be eligible to win one of these boxes.
To enter the drawing, stop in, and put your name and number on the entry form located at the reception desk. The drawing will take place Thursday, May 13. Persons only may enter the drawing once.
Wii Bowling
Scores from April 26 for Wii Bowling games series are as follows: Dale Zilisch 741 (215, 300, 226), Glorine Christensen 726 (222, 259, 245), Lori Gaber 657 (199, 215, 243), Terry Bowes (226, 193, 235), Marlene Dianich 584, Mary Zilisch 561, Bunny Brown 557, Cora Wahl 556.
Movie ‘Ray’
The center will be showing the movie “Ray,” the story of Ray Charles as he overcomes what seems to be impossible odds to one of America’s greatest musical talents. This film, rated PG-13, runs 2 hours, 33 minutes.
Movie time is 12:30 p.m. with reservations required to attend. Complimentary popcorn will be served for more than three in attendance. There is no cost to attend.
Texas Hold ’Em and 500
Resuming on Thursday, May 6, will be Texas Hold ’Em at 9 a.m. at the senior center with a $3 cost to play, and at 12:30 p.m. the game 500 will be played at a cost of $2. Contact the center for more information.
All money collected is given out as prizes. Masks are required for play along with sanitizing hands prior to play. Staff encourage participants to be vaccinated for COVID, but it is not required at this time.
Friday Findings
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider Senior Center information, and all the news on events and programs at the Senior Center. Just email Chris and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings to cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net
Computer assistance
The center has a couple of computer volunteers to help persons learn how to use their computer, cell phone or tablet. Volunteers will do their best to help persons get on the right track. For a time to meet with either of them, call the center and staff will pass along your contact information and give you a call.
