All materials are provided for the painting class on Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center where students will create their very own nutcracker to take home.
Cost of the class is $25. Complete instruction and all materials make this a great opportunity for those looking to try some painting without a long-term commitment. Call the senior center to reserve a space today.
Holiday party date
On Dec. 20 the center will be having its holiday party with “Rocker around the Christmas tree” as Tony Rocker provides the entertainment. The music starts at 12:30 p.m., but before then participants will be able to enjoy hot dogs and an assortment of desserts served at noon.
After the show, stick around and “Elvis” will draw door prize tickets, as a huge assortment of presents are given away. Reservations are not necessary.
Stroke Jeopardy
Join Kendell Johnson and Emi Reiner from Jefferson County on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 12:30 p.m. as two nurses present a fun and educational session of jeopardy about stroke.
The event will be part of the senior center’s Health Day for December. Enjoy a fun game of Jeopardy while learning the signs and symptoms of a stroke, and what actions to take in the event of a stroke.
Attendees also will learn what their individual risk factors for a stroke are and, most importantly, what lifestyle changes can be made to decrease those risk factors. No registration is necessary.
Blood pressure checks
A nurse from Fort Healthcare will be at the senior center doing blood pressure checks from 9:30 to 11:30 on Thursday morning Dec. 16 as part of Health Day at the center.
Game winners
Wii Bowling: Scores of 650 or higher get individual game scores listed. Scores from Nov. 29 — Glorine Christensen 778 (223, 257, 298), Roger Gross 759 (278, 267, 214), Marlene Dianich 629, Bev Aulik 627, Terry Bowes 599, Joanne Gross 592, Rose Baker 581, Kay Falk 556.
500: Dec. 2 scores — First, Harold Riggs, 3,260; second, Marjorie Hannon, 2,250; third, Keith Marsden, 2,100. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead: Scores from Dec. 3 — First, Gary Kramer, 57; second, Jerry Schuld, 48; third, Chuck Frandson, 47; fourth, Lori Tonkin Smith, 43; fifth, Sandie Eiden, 40; sixth, Tim Baker, 36. Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
Euchre: Scores from Dec. 7 — First, Carroll Ehrke, 58; second, Hilde Carl and Dick Snodie, 56; fourth, Rollie Carothers and T-Bone Taylor, 54; sixth, Terry Bowes, 50. Euchre is played Tuesdays, at 12:30 p.m.
Dartball
Dartball is played Fridays at 9 a.m. When the group has enough players to go to lunch they do so with the $1 fee to play each week per person. Check out the new dartball boards now mounted on the wall in the game room at the center.
Carroll Ehrke and the Buffalos won the three games on Dec. 3 with scores of 6-0, 3-0 and 6-3. Larry Whitmore led the way in hits for the Buffalos with 13 on the day.
