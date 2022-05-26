Picnic in the Park is being held Friday, June 3, at noon at Rock River Park in Fort Atkinson.
Music will be performed by Bahama Bob. Bring your own sack lunch and lawn chair to Rock River Park and enjoy music, friendship and dessert!
It is the first of three picnics in the park for the summer. Come out and enjoy Bahama Bob and the fresh air of Rock River Park near the municipal pool.
No reservations are required, and there is no cost to attend. For transportation on our senior vehicle call by Thursday, June 2, at noon. A shelter is available at the park, so this event is rain or shine.
Canasta for everyone
Have you wanted to play Canasta with others? We have a group that plays at 10 on Tuesday mornings. There is no cost to play, just lots of fun!
The group plays regular Canasta as explained in Hoyle’s card game rules. Interested individuals should stop in on Tuesday and check it out.
Senior center closed Monday
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center will be closed Monday for Memorial Day. The center will reopen on Tuesday, May 31, at 8 a.m.
Farmers market voucher distribution
Distribution of a $25 voucher to eligible individuals will take place at the senior center on Friday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to noon. The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) provides eligible seniors with vouchers to use at area farmers markets and participating roadside stands to help stretch their food dollars.
Individuals must be 60 years of age or older (or a Native American 55 or older) and reside in Jefferson County. Household gross income must be at or below 185% of federal poverty level. Each eligible household will receive $25 in vouchers to use at authorized farmers markets to purchase only Wisconsin-grown fruits, vegetables and herbs. Vouchers will be distributed on a “first-come, first-serve” basis.
Recycling 101 presentation
Ever wonder what happens to all your recycling after it’s picked up? Looking for clarification on what is or isn’t recyclable? Join us for a presentation from Jefferson County’s Solid Waste Program and learn tips on how to be a better recycler. Join us at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2. No reservations are required to attend.
Game winners
Euchre: Scores from May 24 — First place, Bev Wagner, 55; second, Rollie Carothers, 54; third, Bill Schopen, 52; fourth, Carolyn Nord and Jon Hundt, 49; sixth, Judy Torgerson, 48.
500: May 19 scores — First, Harold Riggs, 2,270; second, Roger Gross, 1,980; third, Joanne Gross, 1,580. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead: Card games are played at 1 on Friday afternoon. Scores from May 20: First, Chuck Frandson, 66; second, Bill Metcalf and Nancy Walbrandt, 48; fourth, Roger Gross, 47; fifth, Bob Muench and Jim Pick, 44.
Wii Bowling: Wii bowling is held Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m. Scores of 650 or higher have individual game scores listed. There still is room for bowlers for the summer league starting June 6. Call the senior center if interested in being on a team or as a substitute.
Dartball: Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing.
Game results from May 20: The Walruses dominated the first game winning 10-0 before letting down their guard and lost to the Buffalos 5-2 in the second game. The Walruses cruised to an easy 6-0 win and took the series two games to one. Larry Whitmore and Jim Nye led the charge for the Walruses with 13 and 10 hits on the day. Peter Fernelius was the leading hitter for the Buffalos with 7.
Texas Hold Em: Texas Hold Em poker is played at 9 a.m. on Thursdays. Scores from May 12: First, Lyle Farnsworth; second, Chuck Schloesser; third, Diana Baumann and Richard Flood.
Senior Nutrition driver needed
There is an immediate need for a volunteer driver for the Jefferson County Senior Dining Program service delivering meals to homes just outside of the City of Fort Atkinson limits. Mileage reimbursement is available as a volunteer driver. Make a difference in providing meals for those who might struggle otherwise to get them.
For more information contact the Senior Dining Program at the senior center at (920) 728-4756.
Beloit Brewers game
The Beloit Senior Center has a Brewers trip going for July 6 as the Brewers take on the Chicago Cubs at AmFam Field. The cost is $82. Seating is located in the shade area seats. Price includes ticket and transportation on coach bus.
The bus will board at Telfer Park in Beloit at 9:45 a.m. and depart at 10 a.m. Return to Telfer Park is 6 to 6:30 p.m. If enough Fort Atkinson residents sign up, the bus could make a pickup and return in Fort.
Telfer Park is located at 2101 Cranston Road, Beloit. To sign up for the game, call the Beloit Grinnell Hall Senior Center at (608) 364-2875.
Never miss a newsletter
You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com The website is provided by LPI, which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
Friday Findings
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Simply email Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings.
How to contact us
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center, at 307 Robert St., has a Facebook page, and persons can find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well at http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
Center director Chris Nye also can be reached by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net or program assistant, Crystal Porter, can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.net.
