Hear the songs of yesteryear with Gemini Entertainment on Monday, Jan. 10, at 12:30 p.m. at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center.
The sounds of Roy Orbison, Elvis Presley, Neil Diamond and many more await another free show at the center. After show treats also await. No reservation required. Masks are required.
Game winnersEuchre: Scores from Dec. 28 — First, Betty Gilbertson, 70; second, T-Bone Taylor, 58; third, Chuck Truman, 51; fourth, Keren Keeser, 47. Euchre is played on Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.
500: Dec. 23 — First, Dick Snodie, 1,750; second, Joanne Gross, 1,460; third, Marjorie Hannon, 950. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Texas Hold Em: Dec. 16 — First, Dale Kuhlow; second, William Bowes; third, Chuck Schloesser. Dec. 23 — First, Bill Bowes; second, Chuck Schloesser; third, Richard Flood.
Trivia funA fun round of trivia with the large video board, hosted by senior center director Chris Nye, will be played on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 12:30 p.m. No reservations are needed. A random door prize and cookies will be given away. Learn something new and bring a friend.
Travel opportunitiesOn Jan. 13, Treasures of Ireland, and the Best of Australia and New Zealand will be the topics for trip opportunities in October of 2022. If you always have wanted to travel to one of these places, you will not want to miss this show.
Experienced travel coordinator Jon Grutzner will go over the destinations and all the fabulous sights that could await you. The show is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
Boost your brainA unique program held at the center starting March 3 for six weeks and provided by Fort HealthCare through an awarded grant, now is accepting reservations. Participants will learn new habits to maintain brain health while practicing new skills for better memory performance.
Never miss a newsletterYou can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
Friday FindingsSign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center.
Simply email Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings.
How to contact usThe Fort Atkinson Senior Center, at 307 Robert St., has a Facebook page, and persons can find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well at http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
Center director Chris Nye also can be reached by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net or program assistant, Crystal Porter, can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.net.
