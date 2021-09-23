A guitar and flute recital will take place at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 12:30 p.m.
The flute-guitar duo of Linda Chatterton and Maja Radovanlija has been performing since 2015. They have given concerts together throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia.
This concert, supported by a Chamber Music America Residency grant, features a mix of styles: classical, Appalachian folk tunes, Argentinian tangos, the premiere of a new piece written especially for their residency called “Enchanting River Spirit” by composer Yan Pang, and some familiar popular tunes.
Senior vehicle
The center currently is scheduling rides for using its senior vehicle to go to places in Fort Atkinson such as pharmacies, beauty shops, clinics and, of course, the senior center. Rides to the center cost $2 roundtrip.
Rides to destinations within the City of Fort Atkinson are $3. Staff require that a request for a ride be made at least the day before wanting the ride to ensure a volunteer driver can be assigned. Call the center for rides or more information.
Craft Fair registration
Crafters can sign up now in the craft room at the senior center in person for table registration for the Nov. 13 craft fair. The cost, payable at the day of the craft fair, is $10 for a table.
A crafter that takes up additional space beyond their table with display racks or shelves also will need to pay an additional $5.
Over-the-phone reservations for the craft fair are being accepted. Additional information will be provided on the procedures for the event on the day of registration. A maximum of two tables will be allotted for reservation per person.
Game scores
500: Sept. 16 scores — First place, Joanne Gross, 3,180; second, Roger Gross, 2,880; third, Bette Hoesly, 2,810. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Texas Hold ’Em: Sept. 16 scores — First, Chuck Schloesser, second, Bill Bowes, third, Lyle Farnsworth. Texas Hold ’Em is played Thursday mornings at 9.
Wii Bowling: Sept. 20. Scores of 650 or higher get individual game scores listed. Lori Gaber 716 (215, 268, 233), Glorine Christensen 681 (259, 225, 197), Joanne Gross 638, Cora Wahl 618, Kathy Heffron 580.
Euchre: Sept. 21 scores — First, Sue Swiatowy, 64; second, Harold Riggs, 62; third, Viola Behm, 58; fourth, Elaine Rice and Bill Schopen, 52; sixth, Hilda Carl, 51. Euchre is played Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead: Sept. 17 scores — First, Dennis Rockwood, 65; second, Jerry Schuld, 60; third, Dave Brown, 53; fourth, Chuck Taggart, 51; fifth, Jim Pick, 46; sixth, Herb Papenfus and Shirley Umland, 41. Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
Dartball
Dartball is played on Friday mornings at 9 and costs $1 to play. Anyone of any skill level is welcome to play. It is an underhand dart game based loosely on baseball with two teams randomly split for play each day.
