The movie “News of the World” will be shown at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center on Monday, April 5, and Tuesday, April 6, at 12:30 each day. Reservations must be made to attend.
Five years after the end of the Civil War, Capt. Jefferson Kyle Kidd crosses paths with a 10-year-old girl taken by the Kiowa people. Forced to return to her aunt and uncle, Kidd agrees to escort the child across the harsh and unforgiving plains of Texas.
However, the long journey soon turns into a fight for survival as the traveling companions encounter danger at every turn — both human and natural. This 2020 film stars Tom Hanks and is rated PG-13.
Trivia Time
Sign up to play a fun round of trivia on Wednesday, April 7, at 12:30 p.m. with visual cues on the center’s large screen in the entertainment room. Up to 20 participants can be accommodated in this “Just for Fun” version of trivia. There will be cookies and door prizes to give away.
There is no winner based on answers. Door prizes will be randomly awarded. Players will keep their own answers and correct them at the end of the session. This trivia will be played individually and not in teams.
Aging Mastery course
Sign up now to attend the in-person Aging Mastery Program series held at the senior center via Zoom (you don’t have to worry about the technical computer stuff!).
The center will be offering this new session starting April 27 through May 25. Join us for a series of free, in-person, virtual classes, lively discussion and the chance to share your insights with others. This no-cost program is designed to help seniors engage in wellness activities.
The topics covered will include: Creativity and Learning, Connections and Community, Finances and Future Planning, Health and Well-Being, Gratitude and Mindfulness, and Legacy and Purpose. Some basic information will be gathered, then persons will be sent their Aging and Mastery starter kit.
The kit includes the Aging Mastery playbook, activity cards, exercise DVDs, a notepad and a magnet.
This program is being offered by the National Council on Aging, the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources, the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County and the South-Central Area Health Education Center.
Wii Bowling
Scores from Wii Bowling games are included for series over 650. March 29 scores: Glorine Christensen 785 (289, 207, 289), Dale Zilisch 721 (239, 235, 247), Lori Gaber 664 (184, 226, 254), Mary Zilisch 623, Terry Bowes 608, Cora Wahl 581, Kathy Heffron 580, Rose Baker 579, Marlene Dianich 574, Tim Baker 566.
Brat Bash set April 24
The Senior Citizens Inc. Board will be hosting its first brat bash of this year on April 24, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until the brats run out. It will be a drive-through event only.
