The Fort Atkinson Senior Center has several seats still available for the lunch and show of “What Happens In Vegas” on Thursday, July 21, at the Fireside Dinner Theatre.
Total cost is $75 which includes the meal, show, and all taxes and tips (unless one purchases drinks not included with the meal).
Steve Watts and the Fireside Band, along with a cast of singers and dancers will play the hits of those who performed in Las Vegas such as Frank Sinatra, Tom Jones, Elton John, Celine Dion, Sammy Davis Jr, and many more.
‘Ring of Fire’ show
The senior center has a day trip being offered to see the “Ring of Fire” show at the Palace Theater in Wisconsin Dells. Enjoy a great meal at the Palace before the show, and afterward restock your cheese supply with a quick stop at Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet.
The trip departs from Fort Atkinson at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, and costs a total of $95 which includes transportation on a coach bus, meal at the Palace Theater and show, along with gratuity at the Palace. Purchases made at Ehlenbach’s and bus driver tip are not included in trip price. Sign up at the senior center or by calling (920) 563-7773.
Painting with Katie
Come in and have some painting fun on Monday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost for the Painting with Katie class is $25.
Take home your very own piece of art at the end of class. All matervials and instruction are provided. Classes are fun and easy to do. Call the senior center to sign up.
Picnic in the Park
Bring your lawn chair and sack lunch to Jones Park on Friday, July 1, at noon and enjoy a picnic with senior center staff and live music by Julius Bindrim. Julius has played at many different venues over the years including Summerfest and the Wisconsin State Fair.
Dessert will be provided by the senior center. Come have some fun as we explore another of Fort Atkinson’s great parks.
County Senior Nutrition driver needed
There is an immediate need for a volunteer driver for the Jefferson County Senior Dining Program service delivering meals to homes just outside of the City of Fort Atkinson limits. Mileage reimbursement is available as a volunteer driver. Make a difference in providing meals for those who might struggle otherwise to get them.
For more information contact the Senior Dining Program at the senior center at (920) 728-4756.
Bagels and Bags
We have another day of bagels and bags (cornhole, bean bag toss) on Tuesday, June 14, at 9:30 a.m. Come and try it out! It is lots of fun and everyone is encouraged to give it a try.
Bagels and Bags are held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Bagels, along with cream cheese, are provided by the senior center.
Game winners
Euchre: Scores from June 7 — First place, Chuck Truman, 65; second, Tom Torgerson, 60; third, T-Bone Taylor, 56; fourth, Harold Riggs, 55; fifth, Rollie Carothers, 53.
500: June 2 scores — First, Harold Riggs, 3,730; second, Joanne Gross, 3,390; third, Dick Snodie, 2,740. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead: Card games are played at 1 on Friday afternoons. June 3 scores — First, Curt Abendroth and Rick Dearborn, 54; third, Gary Kramer, 46; fourth, Jim Pick and Howard Johnson, 44; sixth, Mary Ryan, 41.
Wii Bowling: Wii bowling is held on Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m. Scores of 650 or higher have individual game scores listed. June 6 scores — Glorine Christensen 741 (215, 257, 269), Kathy Heffron 658 (215, 244, 199), Lori Gaber 622, Sandy Basich 603, Dale Zilisch 589, Kay Falk 586, Marlene Dianich 562 and Mary Zilisch 554.
Dartball: Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing.
Game results from June 3 — Peter Fernelius was the captain for the Walruses and was going up against Richard Frey, who was captain for the Buffalos. It was Richard’s first time being a captain. He might not want it again, however, as the Walruses beat the Buffalos two out of three games including a 17-3 trouncing in game 3 of the series.
The captains are chosen based off the previous week before with the two players with the most hits being a captain the next week for each team. From there the teams are drawn at random.
Frey did tally 9 hits on the day, a career high, but was no match against the mighty Walruses, led by Jim Nye and Larry Whitmore with 14 and 12 hits on the day respectively. In the third game the Walruses scored 17 runs on 25 hits to take the rubber game of the series after they had been shut out in the second game and lost to the Buffalos 2-0.
Texas Hold Em: Texas Hold Em poker is played at 9 a.m. on Thursdays. June 2 scores — First, Chuck Schloesser; second, Judy Baumann; and third, Richard Flood.
Never miss a newsletter
You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com The website is provided by LPI, which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
Friday Findings
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Simply email Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings.
How to contact us
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center, at 307 Robert St., has a Facebook page, and persons can find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well at http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
Center director Chris Nye also can be reached by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net or program assistant, Crystal Porter, can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.net.
