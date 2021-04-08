Sign up now to attend the in-person Aging Mastery Program series held at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center via Zoom.
Staff will be offering a new session starting April 27 through May 25. Join us for a series of free, in person, virtual classes, lively discussion, and the chance to share insights with others
This no-cost program is designed to help seniors engage in wellness activities.
The topics covered include: Creativity and Learning, Connections and Community, Finances and Future Planning, Health and Well-Being, Gratitude and Mindfulness, and Legacy and Purpose.
Staff will gather some basic information, then send seniors their Aging and Mastery starter kit.
The kit includes the Aging Mastery playbook, activity cards, exercise DVDs, notepad and a magnet.
This program is being offered by the National Council on Aging, the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources, the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County and the South-Central Area Health Education Center.
Wii Bowling
Scores from Wii Bowling are included for all games with a series over 650. March 29 scores: Glorine Christensen 782 (300, 279, 203), Lori Gaber 770 (246, 256, 268), Roger Gross 258, 225, 267), Dale Zilisch 666 (180, 238, 248), Sandy Basich 660 (180, 269, 211), Mary Zilisch 651 (225, 192, 234), Terry Bowes 623, Marlene Dianich 603, Joanne Gross 587, Rose Baker 580, Carol Berman 571.
Foot care
April foot care, held on the 15th, currently is full with a waitlist being formed.
The May session is taking reservations. May foot care is held on the 20th from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $15 for foot care and persons should bring their own towel.
Foot care is provided by Deb Scullin, R.N., of Joyful Toes, LLC. To schedule an appointment, call the center at (920) 563-7773. Upon arriving, a person’s feet will soak in a warm Epsom salt bath. They then will be rinsed, dried, and toenails clipped and filed.
Deb also will remove calluses as needed.
Afterword, persons are treated with a lotion massage on their lower legs and feet. Staff ask that persons provide their own towel.
Bingo availability
The bingo session at the Senior Center for April 14 is full with all 20 spots taken. The session on April 22 at 12:30 p.m. has plenty of slots still available.
To reserve a spot and attend bingo, call 563-7773 or stop in to the center. Bingo costs $1 for two cards or $2 for three cards, and all money is paid out in prizes along with sponsorship money.
Computer help available
A couple of computer volunteers are available to help persons learn how to use their computer, cell phone or tablet.
Volunteers will do their best to help persons get on the right track. For a time to meet with either of them, call the center and staff will pass along your contact information and one of them will give you a call.
Brat Bash
The Senior Citizens Inc. Board will be hosting its first brat bash of this year on Saturday, April 24, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until the brats run out.
It will be drive-through only, with no dining in the center.
