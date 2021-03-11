This is the final week to sign up and come paint a beautiful picture at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center.
All materials are included.
The class “Painting with Katie” is back on Friday, March 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. For $25 get all the painting materials, and instruction to complete your piece of art.
Students don’t need to bring any supplies of their own. This is a fun way to make something that looks wonderful and cheerful when completed. Sign up by stopping in at the Senior Center or by calling 920-563-7773.
Spaghetti Dinner Drive-Thru
Jump in the car on March 24, drive to the senior center and pick up a spaghetti dinner. Pull into the center parking lot, from 4 to 6:30 p.m., and volunteers from Reena Senior Living and the senior center will provide a full meal to take home, beverage not included. The meal, provided by Reena Senior Living, comes at no charge.
Persons do not need to make reservations to pick up a meal. Volunteers will be available at the senior center parking lot to assist with traffic. This event is drive-through only; no inside dining will be available.
Friday Findings
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Email Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings.
Strong Women
The Strong Women class will start a new session on Tuesday, March 23, for eight weeks on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, from 8 to 9. Cost is $40 for the eight weeks. This class, taught by Claire, is based on an evidence-based exercise program with proven health benefits.
Gentle yoga
A new session of gentle yoga will start Wednesday, March 17, at 10 a.m. The class will run for six weeks at this time and day. Cost of this class, taught by Ivy Miles, is $27. Most of the stretches and exercises are done while seated. This class is great for stress reduction.
New Bingo session
With so much excitement to attending the center’s limited-attendance bingo sessions, staff are adding a special bingo March 31 so everyone can attend.
Henceforth, as long as attendance for bingo is being limited, there will be three sessions per month but each person only can sign up for two of the three sessions. This will allow everyone to get a chance to attend at least one session every month. We ask that only those who are not signed up for both bingo sessions on March 10 and 24 to sign up to attend this session on March 31.
Home-delivered meal drivers
The Jefferson County Human Services Department is seeking volunteer drivers for its Home-Delivered Meals Program. Volunteer drivers utilize their own vehicles to deliver meals and provide a welfare check for eligible Jefferson County residents, ages 60 and older.
Volunteers are vital to the success of this program whose mission is to serve the needs of Jefferson County’s population.
Volunteer drivers are needed to serve participants in the rural Fort Atkinson area. It usually is a one-hour time commitment, from about 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays. Persons can sign up for one day or multiple days per week.
Drivers simply pick up the pre-packaged meals at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center and deliver them to three or four stops. Drivers who deliver meals outside the city limits of nutrition sites are eligible for mileage reimbursement, currently 56 cents per mile.
If you enjoy driving, meeting new people and have a few free hours in the middle of the day, give Kimberly Swanson, Senior Nutrition Program supervisor, a call at the Jefferson County ADRC at (920) 674-8134.
Computer help available
We have a couple of computer volunteers to help seniors learn to use their computer, cell phone or tablet. Center volunteers will do their best to help persons get on the right track. For a time to meet with either of them, call the senior center and staff will pass along your contact info and one of them will give you a call.
Wii Bowling scores
Wii Bowling scores are listed for all games with a series over 650. March 1 scores: Glorine Christensen 783 (279, 268, 236), Lori Gaber 740 (257, 225,258), Dale Zilisch 719 (265, 217, 237), Sandy Basich 654 (217, 203, 234), Marlene Dianich 632, Bunny Brown 623, Terry Bowes 586, Mary Zilisch 575.
