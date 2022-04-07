The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is taking reservations for a Brewers vs Twins game at American Family Field on July 27 for $65 with seats in the lower section on the first-base side of the field and for a game Sept. 21.
The Brewers will play the New York Mets with seats in the Johnsonville Party Deck where passengers still have an assigned seat up in the third level just beyond the outfield wall. There, all food served at the buffet is included and two beers or unlimited soda is included for $70. Cost of each trip includes the bus transportation and ticket to the game.
Any questions, ask Director Chris Nye or call the senior center at (920) 563-7773.
Painting with Katie
On Thursday, April 14, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. is your time for fun with another session of Painting with Katie. Join in on the fun with an all-inclusive painting class taught by Katie where at the end of class you take home your very own masterpiece.
Fee for the class is $25 and all materials and instruction is provided. Sign up by calling or stopping in at the senior center.
Game winners
Euchre: Scores from April 5 — First place, Harold Riggs, 65; second, Karen Keeser, 62; third, Roland Atrueter, 58; fourth, Betty Gilbertson, 56; fifth, Bev Wagner, 51.
500: March 31 — First, Dick Snodie, 2,040; second, Marjorie Hannon, 1,810; third, Roger Gross, 1,790. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead: April 1 — First, Gary Kramer, 59; second, Curtis Abendroth, 49; third, Dale Kylmanen and Dennis Kock, 47; fifth, Keith Marsden, 46, sixth, Lori Tonkin-Smith, 45; seventh, Bob Muench, 44. Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
Texas Hold Em
Texas Hold Em poker is played at 9 a.m. on Thursdays. Scores from March 31 — First, William Bowes; second, Chuck Schloesser; third, Lyle Farnsworth.
Dartball
Dartball is played Fridays at 9 a.m. When the group has enough money for everyone who plays to go to lunch, they do so with the $1 per-person fee to play each week.
The Walruses went nuts the first game winning 10-1 but lost the series to the Buffalos as they scored just one run after the first game. Rollie Carothers had seven hits for the Walruses, but all in the first game.
The Buffalos were led by Chuck Truman and Dave Reed, who each had six hits. The Buffs won the second game 3-0 and then the rubber game of the series 3-1.
Center closed
The senior center will be closed on Friday, April 15, and will reopen on Monday, April 18, at 8 a.m.
Wii Bowling: Wii bowling is held on Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m. Scores of 650 or higher have individual game scores listed. Series scores over 550 are listed. Scores from April 4: Glorine Christensen 793 (235, 268, 290), Roger Gross 702 (266, 210, 226), Joanne Gross 701 (185, 216, 300), Marlene Dianich 632, Lori Gaber 605, Sandy Kilroy 585, Dennis Rockwood 579, Cora Wahl 571, Mary Zilisch 568, Ronald Braman 561, Bev Aulik 555, Kathy Heffron 555.
Mystery Auction
Mark your calendars for the return of the fun and exciting auction event where center staff give clues and hints on the items. The Mystery Auction is set for Saturday, May 7 at 2 p.m. One of the best fundraisers for the senior center, it is like Christmas with all the wrapped packages.
Great bargains can be had at this event. Lots of new and gently used items get auctioned off, but not with one of those hard-to-understand auctioneers.
Director Chris Nye takes the bids and gives clues along the way to what the item is inside the wrapped package. To donate items for the auction, just bring them in and let staff know an approximate value. New items or very gently used ones will be accepted.
Baraboo trip
Sign up now for a day trip to Baraboo to the New Life Lavender & Cherry Farm, along with a stop at the Balanced Rock Winery for an included wine tasting.
The trip will take place on Tuesday, June 21, with a departure of 8:30 a.m. and return around 5:30 p.m. that day. Everything is included in the price of $69 except shopping at the lavender farm should seniors choose to buy any products. Lunch at the Pizza Ranch is included.
Friday Findings
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Simply email Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings.
Never miss a newsletter
You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com The website is provided by LPI, which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
How to contact us
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center, at 307 Robert St., has a Facebook page, and persons can find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well at http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
Center director Chris Nye also can be reached by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net or program assistant, Crystal Porter, can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.net.
