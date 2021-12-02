On Dec. 20 the Fort Atkinson Senior Center will be having its holiday party themed “Rocker around the Christmas tree” as Tony Rocker is welcomed to provide the entertainment!
The music starts at 12:30 p.m. but attendees can enjoy hot dogs and an assortment of desserts served at noon. After the show, stick around and “Elvis” will draw door prize tickets as a huge assortment of presents are given away. Reservations are not necessary.
Senior DiningWith a recent spike in coronavirus cases, the nutrition program at the senior center will continue to be carryout/pick-up meals only. No inside dining will take place at this time.
When the Senior Dining program is able to resume inside dining, center staff will make those announcements in the Daily Jefferson County Union, on the center’s Facebook page, via Friday Findings email through the center as well as postings in the building. This will be in addition to the promotional pieces conducted by Jefferson County.
Stroke ‘Jeopardy’Join Kendell Johnson and Emi Reiner from Jefferson County on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 12:30 p.m. as the two nurses present a fun and educational session of “Jeopardy” about stroke.
The event will be part of the senior center’s Health Day for December. Enjoy a fun game of “Jeopardy” while learning the signs and symptoms of a stroke, and what actions to take in the event of a stroke.
Participants also will learn what their individual risk factors are for a stroke and, most importantly, what lifestyle changes can be made to decrease those risk factors. There is no registration necessary.
Game winnersWii Bowling: Scores of 650 or higher get individual game scores listed. Scores from Nov. 29 — Roger Gross 761 (278, 258, 225), Lori Gaber 735 (258, 253, 224), Sandy Basich 666 (207, 224, 235), Dale Zilisch 609, Tim Baker 599, Marlene Dianich 588, Mary Zilisch 582, Bev Aulik 572, Terry Bowes 569 and Rose Baker 563.
Euchre: Nov. 30 — First place, Sue Kramer, 61; second, Viola Behm, 59; third, Betty Gilbertson, 56; fourth, Arlene Phillips, Jon Hundt and Chuck Truman, 53. Euchre is played on Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.
Never miss a newsletterYou can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
Friday FindingsSign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Simply email Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings.
