On Dec. 20 the Fort Atkinson Senior Center will be having its holiday party themed “Rocker around the Christmas tree” as Tony Rocker is welcomed to provide the entertainment!
The music starts at 12:30 p.m. but attendees can enjoy hot dogs and an assortment of desserts served at noon. After the show, stick around and “Elvis” will draw door prize tickets as a huge assortment of presents are given away. Reservations are not necessary.
Senior DiningWith a recent spike in coronavirus cases, the nutrition program at the senior center will continue to be carryout/pick-up meals only. No inside dining will take place at this time.
When the Senior Dining program is able to resume inside dining, center staff will make those announcements in the Daily Jefferson County Union, on the center’s Facebook page, via Friday Findings email through the center as well as postings in the building. This will be in addition to the promotional pieces conducted by Jefferson County.
Never miss a newsletterYou can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
Game winners500: Scores from Nov. 11 — First place, Roger Gross, 2,780; second, Marjorie Hannon, 2,400; third, Elaine Rice, 2,350. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. Scores from Nov. 18 — First, Roger Gross, 3,350; second, Judy Torgerson, 2,510; third, Harold Riggs, 2,110.
Texas Hold Em: Nov. 11 — First, Terry Bowes; second, Chuck Schloesser; third, Lyle Farnsworth. Texas Hold Em is played Thursday mornings at 9.
Wii Bowling: Scores of 650 or higher get individual game scores listed. Nov. 15 — Glorine Christensen 763 (249, 257, 257), Terry Bowes 710 (238, 225, 247), Lori Gaber 622, Sandy Basich 602, Bunny Brown 597, Cora Wahl 579, Marlene Dianich 561, Dale Zilisch 559, Mary Zilisch 553.
Nov. 22 — Roger Gross 800 (279, 264, 257), Glorine Christensen 742 (259, 246, 237), Sandy Basich 665 (225, 205, 235), Rose Baker 648, Joanne Gross 648, Lori Gaber 620, Kay Falk 590, Dale Zilisch 585, Marlene Dianich 580, Mary Zilisch 576, Bev Aulik 566, Kathy Heffron 566.
Euchre: Nov. 16 — First, Rollie Carothers, 62; second, Judy Torgerson, 59; third, Chuck Truman, 56; fourth, Karen Keeser, 55; fifth, T-Bone Taylor, 53; sixth, Harold Riggs and Hilde Carl, 52. Euchre is played Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead: Nov. 12 — First, Roger Gross, 61; second, Randy Hoeft, 53; third, Mary Ryan, 47; fourth, Jim Pick, 43; fifth, Judy Torgerson and Herb Papenfus, 42.
Nov. 19 — First, Randy Hoeft, 58; second, Jerry Schuld, 51; third, Shirley Umland, 50; fourth, Gary Kramer, 47; fifth, Howard Johnson, 46; sixth, Charles Wachter, 45. Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
DartballDartball is played on Friday mornings at 9 and costs $1 to play. The money collected is used periodically for everyone who plays to attend a luncheon.
The Buffalos stampeded their way to a series sweep winning 3-1 in both the first two games before a convincing 10-2 rout over the Walruses. Dave Satterlee and Charlie Danielson led the way for the Buffalos with 8 and 7 hits on the day respectively.
Games on Nov. 19 both went extra innings with Carroll Ehrke being the hero of the first one with an 11th inning game-winning hit. Gale Puerner was the hero of the 13th-inning battle with a walk-off hit to win it and end the day with a split between the two teams.
A celebration for Dale and Mary Zilisch for their 57th wedding anniversary highlighted the day.
The new dartball board setup with wall mount now is being used. Come and check it out!
Friday FindingsSign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Simply email Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings.
