Join us for a countdown at noon instead of staying up until midnight for the Fort Atkinson Senior Center’s “Noon” Year’s Eve party.
Afterward, enjoy playing bingo at no cost for prizes. No registration is necessary to attend and have some ham sandwiches and snacks.
Plan to arrive by 11:45 a.m. to be there for the countdown and start of bingo
Game winnersWii Bowling: Scores of 650 or higher get individual game scores listed. Scores from Dec. 20 — Glorine Christensen 784 (225, 290, 269), Marlene Dianich 656 (211, 211, 234), Dale Zilisch 613, Sandy Basich 610, Terry Bowes 603, Mary Zilisch 578, Lori Gaber 573.
Sheepshead: Dec. 17 — First place, Rick Dearborn, 62; second, Chuck Taggart, 44; third, Roger Gross, 41; fourth, Judy Torgerson and Randy Hoeft, 40. Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
Euchre: Dec. 21 — First, Roland Altreuter, 63; second, Bev Wagner, 60; third, Harold Riggs and Rollie Carothers, 57; fifth, Chuck Truman, 56. Euchre is played Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.
500: Dec. 16 — First, Joanne Gross, 3,260; second, Tom Sehnert, 2,630; third, Dick Snodie, 2,200. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
DartballDartball is played Fridays at 9 a.m. When the group has enough players, they go to lunch with the $1 per-person fee to play each week. Check out the new dartball boards now mounted on the wall in the game room at the center.
The Walruses rallied to win games two and three of the series this week with Denny Prisk and Dave Reed each getting six hits on the day to lead the way. Robert Fueling had a home run in the second game in the 3-2 winning effort.
Never miss a newsletterYou can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
Friday FindingsSign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Simply email Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.