Friday, April 23, at 3 p.m. at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center is your chance to make your very own beautiful artwork piece with all materials and instruction provided by Katie.
This class takes about 2 hours and goes from 3 to 5 p.m. Cost of the class is $25. Give painting a try and take pride in doing something you can be proud of. Call the senior center to reserve a spot in the class today.
Be an Aging Master
Sign up now to attend the in-person Aging Mastery Program series held at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center via Zoom.
Staff will be offering a new session starting April 27 through May 25. Join us for a series of free, in person, virtual classes, lively discussion, and the chance to share insights with others
This no-cost program is designed to help seniors engage in wellness activities. The topics covered include: Creativity and Learning, Connections and Community, Finances and Future Planning, Health and Well-Being, Gratitude and Mindfulness, and Legacy and Purpose.
Staff will gather some basic information, then send seniors their Aging and Mastery starter kit. The kit includes the Aging Mastery playbook, activity cards, exercise DVDs, notepad and a magnet.
This program is being offered by the National Council on Aging, the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources, the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County and the South-Central Area Health Education Center.
Barn quilt project
The senior center is looking for people interested in helping staff with a very talented high school student that has her own business making barn quilts (the large wooden painted boards that look like quilts typically found on barns).
This individual has been given a grant through the Fort Atkinson Beautification Council to make a quilt for the senior center at no cost to the center. Staff are hoping that a team of individuals can be formed to help in planning what the colors, design and painting of the barn quilt. If interested, call the senior center at 563-7773 and speak with Chris.
Brat Bash
The Senior Citizens Inc. Board will be hosting its first brat bash of the year on Saturday, April 24, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until the brats run out. It will be a drive-through event only with no dining in the center.
Prices are $5 for a brat, chips and cookie. Single brats are $3. Chips, cookies and bottled water can be purchased individually as well for $1 each.
Some hot dogs are available and hot dog meals with chips and cookie are $4. The event is a fundraiser for the Senior Citizens Inc. Board which helps provide funds and purchases for the senter.
Wii Bowling
Scores from Wii Bowling are posted for all games. Series score are 550 and higher. March 29 scores: Glorine Christensen 784 (248, 257, 279), Roger Gross 691 (213, 255, 223), Lori Gaber 678 (182, 243,253), Mary Zilisch 678 (223, 259, 196), Terry Bowes 655 (215, 226, 214), Marlene Dianich 611, Tim Baker 562, Carol Berman 558, Dale Zilisch 552.
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Jfust email Chris and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings to cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net.
