Join the Fort Atkinson Senior Center on April 3 and 4 to the fun and fabulous Island Resort Casino and Hotel in Michigan.
Transportation, a $5 food voucher, overnight stay and free play on your casino card all are included in the $110 price per person double or $140 single. Sign up today to come along for the fun.
Brewers game tripsThe senior center now is taking reservations for a Brewers vs Twins game at American Family Field on July 27. Cost will be $65 with seats in the lower section on the first base side of the field.
The center also is accepting signups for a game on Sept. 21 when the Brewers play the New York Mets with seats in the Johnsonville Party Deck where passengers still have an assigned seat up in the third level just beyond the outfield wall where all food served at the buffet is included and two beers or unlimited soda is included for $70.
The price of each trip includes the bus transportation and ticket to the game.
Game winnersEuchre: Scores from Feb. 15 — First place, T-Bone Taylor, 64; second, Betty Gilbertson and Vi Behm, 58; fourth, Bev Wagner, 50. Euchre is played Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.
500: Feb. 10 scores — First, Keith Marsden, 3,900; second, Joanne Gross, 3,610; third, Roger Gross, 3,100. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead: Feb. 11 — First, Tim Baker, 63; second, Roger Gross, 57; third, Nancy Walbrandt, 54; fourth, Robert Muench, 51; fifth, Jerry Schuld, 47. Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
Wii Bowling: Wii bowling is held Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m. Individual game scores are listed for scores of 650 or higher. Series scores are listed over 550. Scores from Feb. 14: Bev Aulik 793 (256, 279, 258), Glorine Christensen 661 (267, 198, 196), Dale Zilisch 649, Mary Zilisch 615, Sandy Basich 613, Roger Gross 613, Terry Bowes 587, Lori Gaber 569 and Marlene Dianich 565.
Texas Hold Em: Texas Hold Em poker is played at 9 a.m. on Thursdays. Feb. 17 — First, Lyle Farnsworth; second, Terry Bowes; third, Chuck Schloesser.
DartballDartball is played Fridays at 9 a.m. When there are enough funds, everyone goes to lunch using the $1 per person fee to play each week. Close games were the rule of the day for dartball with the Buffalos taking the series 2-1. Gale Puerner has been on a hot streak with 10 hits on the day along with driving in three of the runs for the Buffs. Dave Reed led the Walruses with six hits overall.
Never miss a newsletterYou can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com The website is provided by LPI, which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
Friday FindingsSign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Simply email Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings.
How to contact usThe Fort Atkinson Senior Center, at 307 Robert St., has a Facebook page, and persons can find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well at http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
Center director Chris Nye also can be reached by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net or program assistant, Crystal Porter, can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.net.
