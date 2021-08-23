Members of the School District of Fort Atkinson 1FORT family,
As we look back on the 2020-21 school year, it is hard to believe the road our School District of Fort Atkinson learning community traveled together.
When I launched the new school year last fall with our district staff, I challenged each to invest, believe and demonstrate the mantra: We can. We will. We must.
And we did.
We opened school in a pandemic. Who would have ever thought about the things we would be asked to and would do over the course of the past 16 months. And I would contend that we did it well. We were being asked to work hard, do our best, adjust when needed, pivot when necessary, and keep moving forward. While one could write volumes about the work every part of our district took part in over the past year, our concurrent learning model is a point of distinction. Fort Atkinson students were able to be an interactive part of the learning experience whether they were in person or learning virtually.
Our students moved from one learning environment to another seamlessly as the rigors of the pandemic impacted our schools, families and students. True concurrent learning is not something that other school districts put in place — our 1FORT staff rose to the occasion and made it happen for our students.
Through the challenges of the past year, the School District of Fort Atkinson has continued the invaluable work we are entrusted to do with our students, families and larger community. Once again, Fort Atkinson demonstrated incredible support for our public schools. While on the 2020-21 school year journey, we have been striving to recognize the incredible and invaluable interdependence between all parts of our school and local community — we are all part of the 1FORT family.
SUCCESS TEAMS
Among the “new” this year is our inaugural 1FORT Success Teams as we strive to involve our teachers as leaders. Success Team Leaders focus on providing leadership to support the advancement of the School District of Fort Atkinson in achieving its strategic plan goals, establishing a culture of collaboration and building professional efficacy.
The purpose of the Success Team and the purpose of each individual PLC is to engage in professional learning, analyze data and apply responsive pedagogy to improve professional practice. The opportunity to provide feedback on issues related to governance may arise and be coordinated with other district structures.
The teachers in these roles join together to form a district-wide team of educators that work collaboratively with the administration to support district-wide improvement initiatives and professional learning. They are charged with continuing to grow our Professional Learning Communities (PLC structure) and achieve desired results.
These teacher leadership roles have direct leadership responsibilities for facilitating department and/or grade level PLC meetings and providing peer support to the respective PLC team members.
Many thanks to our leaders, as well as our PLC members, as we worked to meaningfully implement a greater systemic connection to the important school improvement work that lies ahead.
STRATEGIC PLAN
Last fall our board of education brought our Strategic Plan to a close after three years, as we began the process of developing a new plan to guide us well into the future. Moving forward, our district’s focus must be on continually improving teaching and learning, and leveraging disruptive innovation to see improving results in learning allowing us to remain competitive, maintain community support, and increase our impact on our quickly changing world.
The board of education received a final Strategic Plan draft for their consideration in August after engaging in a months-long process.
As we engaged staff and community members on Beliefs and District Guiding Principles, we were thrilled to have gathered more than 800 responses to our surveys from staff, students, families, and community members. After pouring over all responses and thematically analyzing the entire data set, a draft set of Guiding Principles and Beliefs were shared with the board of education for their consideration.
Again, we engaged our staff and larger community as we worked to determine our district’s Vision (what we want some day) and Mission (what we do every day). We once again were excited to have gathered hundreds of responses to another survey related to what should define our vision and mission moving forward.
The board next received an idea of what results-driven goals may be as we engage the new Strategic Plan this fall. Our goals need to be the road map toward achieving our Vision and Mission built upon the foundation of our Guiding Principles and Beliefs.
Goal Area 1 - High Performance
All schools, as well as the district, will achieve a State of Wisconsin accountability rating of “Significantly Exceeds Expectations” no later than the 2025-26 report card with evidence of annual growth.
Goal Area 2 - Inclusive Culture of Growth
Our learning community will exemplify an inclusive culture of growth responsive to our learner and community needs.
Goal Area 3 - Community Distinction
The district will be the preferred educational option in the region as evidenced by annual growth in the pupil count and open enrollment.
Our new Strategic Plan is results-oriented and growth-focused with goals our community knows. We know strong public schools are a significant part of building a stronger community. We will ‘achieve distinction in all we do’ together.
Facilities Advisory Committee
The Facilities Advisory Committee (FAC) was charged by the board of education nearly two years ago with developing a master plan that will guide the investment into district facilities to support future academic programs, and create safe and vibrant learning environments.
This requires the FAC to explore every possible solution taking into account the academic needs, student and staff requirements, condition of existing buildings, and the fiscal challenges facing the district. The FAC will explore all short and long-term solutions based on the Facilities Assessment Report that was completed on April 24, 2019, which outlines the deferred maintenance needs completed by educational facility consultants CG Schmidt (CGS) and Plunkett Raysich Architects (PRA).
The consultants reviewed the physical characteristics of each building including the appearance, condition and current use, in addition to exploring building capacity, educational space adequacy, accessibility standards and security. The data collected is used to determine the feasibility and cost of space reallocation, developing new spaces, remodeling, consolidation, or expanding the buildings.
The FAC will identify viable facility solutions to present to the community for feedback, which will be narrowed through community engagement sessions with the final options being tested via a community-wide survey.
Twenty-eight individuals representing all parts of our district invested heavily in the process yielding a report to the board of education in August. With the board’s advisement for next steps, the district administration will work to determine and develop a comprehensive plan for implementing the next phase of the FAC’s recommendations.
We are convinced our district's next steps will prove to be an exciting and dynamic time for all members of the School District of Fort Atkinson as we strive to improve the educational experience and learning for all of our students in each of our schools.
Learn more here: https://www.fortschools.org/domain/296.
We know growth happens when we are challenged. The School District of Fort Atkinson has grown tremendously over the course of the last school year, and through these unprecedented times, we have, and will continue to grow stronger than ever with the continued support of our community.
As we say,
We are One Team, One District, and One Community. We are 1Fort.
Dr. Rob Abbott,
District administrator
