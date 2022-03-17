The Fort Atkinson Senior Center now is taking reservations for a Brewers vs Twins game at American Family Field on July 27. Cost will be $65 with seats in the lower section on the first base side of the field.
The center also is accepting signups for a game on Sept. 21 when the Brewers play the New York Mets with seats in the Johnsonville Party Deck where passengers still have an assigned seat up in the third level just beyond the outfield wall where all food served at the buffet is included and two beers or unlimited soda is included for $70. The price of each trip includes the bus transportation and ticket to the game.
Breakfast socialJoin us on Friday, March 25 for our complimentary breakfast social where we will serve sausage, eggs, yogurt and other breakfast foods for you starting promptly at 8 a.m. and lasting until 9 a.m. or food runs out.
Hear from Kimberly Swanson, Jefferson County Senior Dining Program supervisor, about how inside dining will begin on April 1.
Baraboo tripSign up now for a day trip to Baraboo to the New Life Lavender & Cherry Farm, along with a stop at the Balanced Rock Winery for an included wine tasting.
The trip will take place on Tuesday, June 21, with a departure of 8:30 a.m. and return around 5:30 p.m. that day. Everything is included in the price of $69 except shopping at the lavender farm should seniors choose to buy any products. Lunch at the Pizza Ranch is included.
Game winners500: March 10 scores: First place, Roger Gross, 3,420; second, Marjorie Hannon, 3,240; third, Arlene Phillips, 3,120; fourth, Joanne Gross, 2,540. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Euchre: March 15 — First, Barb Wintermute, 68; second, Rollie Carothers, 62; third, Bill Schopen and Tom Torgerson, 58; fifth, Candi Bugs, 57.
Sheepshead: March 11 — First, Dale Kylmanen, 50; second, Curtis Abendroth and Joanne Gross, 48; fourth, Herb Papenfus, 47; fifth, Rick Dearborn, 46; sixth, Robert Muench, 45; seventh, Randy Hoeft, 43. Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
Wii Bowling: Wii bowling is played on Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m. Scores of 650 or higher have individual game scores listed. Series scores over 550 are listed. March 14 scores — Glorine Christensen 859 (259, 300, 300), Roger Gross 721 (258, 216, 247), Lori Gaber 656 (221, 212, 223), Bev Aulik 646, Terry Bowes 637, Marlene Dianich 628, Mary Zilisch 620, Kathy Heffron 573, Tim Baker 563.
Texas Hold Em: Texas Hold Em poker is played at 9 a.m. on Thursdays. March 17 scores — First, Lyle Farnsworth; second, Bill Bowes; third, Jim Schultz.
DartballDartball is played Fridays at 9 a.m. When the group has enough funds for everyone who plays, they go to lunch using the $1 per-person fee to play each week.
Close games were played this week with the Walruses coming out on top in all three. Keith Marsden had 10 hits to lead the triumphant Walruses to the series sweep. Chuck Truman and Peter Fernelius had 8 hits each as well. Larry Whitmore led the Buffalos in hits with 7.
Never miss a newsletterYou can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com The website is provided by LPI, which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
Friday FindingsSign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Simply email Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings.How to contact us
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center, at 307 Robert St., has a Facebook page, and persons can find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well at http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
Center director Chris Nye also can be reached by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net or program assistant, Crystal Porter, can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.net.
