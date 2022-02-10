Celebrate Valentine’s Day and wear your red while enjoying the 12:30 p.m. show by Marcy and the Highlights at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center.
The public is invited to attend this free event.
There will be a 50/50 raffle with proceeds going toward Senior Citizen Inc. Board landscaping improvements.
Enjoy cake after the show from our favorite cake baker, Jerry’s Cake Corner, which just is a hop, skip and jump away from the center.
You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com The website is provided by LPI, which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
Game winners
Euchre: Scores from Feb. 8 — First place, Howard Johnson, Karen Keeser and Bill Schopen, 60; fourth, Hilde Carl, 58; fifth, Jon Hundt, 56. Euchre is played on Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.
500: Feb. 3 — First, Harold Riggs, 4,120; second, Marjorie Hannon, 2,940; third, Joanne Gross, 2,360. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead: Feb. 4 — First, Tim Baker and Chuck Frandson, 55; third, Charles Wachter, 51; fourth, Rick Dearborn, 50; fifth, Roger Gross, 45; sixth, Joanne Gross; seventh, Nancy Walbrandt and Howard Johnson, 42. Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
Wii Bowling: Wii bowling is held Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m. Scores of 650 or higher have individual game scores listed. Series scores over 550 are listed. Scores from Jan. 31: Glorine Christensen 736 (233,277,226), Bev Aulik 631, Dennis Rockwood 609, Lori Gaber 600, Terry Bowes 594, Dale Zilisch 588, Sandy Basich 587, Marlene Dianich 568 and Bunny Brown 553.
Texas Hold Em: Texas Hold Em poker is played at 9 a.m. on Thursdays. Feb. 10 — First, William Bowes; second, Chuck Schloesser; and third, Lyle Farnsworth.
Dartball
Dartball is played Fridays at 9 a.m. When there are enough funds, everyone goes to lunch using the $1 per person fee to play each week. The Walruses swept the Buffalos with scores of 5-2, 5-3 and 9-1. It wasn’t always easy sailing for the Walruses as it took 10 innings in the first game before they pulled away with three runs to win 5-2. Gale Puerner logged eight hits to lead the Walruses and six runs batted in along the way as well.
Friday Findings
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Simply email Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings.
How to contact us
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center, at 307 Robert St., has a Facebook page, and persons can find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well at http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
Center director Chris Nye also can be reached by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net or program assistant, Crystal Porter, can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.net.
