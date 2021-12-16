On Monday, Dec. 20, the Fort Atkinson Senior Center will be hosting its holiday party themed “Rocker around the Christmas tree” as it welcomes Tony Rocker as the entertainment.
The music starts at 12:30 p.m., but attendees will be able to enjoy hot dogs and an assortment of desserts served at noon.
Following the show, stick around and “Elvis” will draw door prize tickets as staff give away a huge assortment of presents. Reservations are not necessary.
‘Noon’ Year’s Eve party
Join us for a countdown at noon instead of staying up until midnight for the center’s “Noon” Year’s Eve party, and then enjoy playing bingo at no cost for prizes.
No registration is necessary to attend and have some snacks and enjoy the fun. Plan to arrive by 11:45 a.m. to be there for the countdown and start of bingo
Game winners
Wii Bowling: Scores of 650 or higher get individual game scores listed. Dec. 13 scores — Roger Gross 846 (278, 300, 268), Lori Gaber 781 (300, 237, 244), Glorine Christensen 765 (247, 249, 269), Dale Zilisch 678 (237, 227, 214), Joanne Gross 667 (201, 234, 232), Cora Wahl 624, Terry Bowes 595, Marlene Dianich 588, Mary Zilisch 573, Sandy Basich 562 and Bev Aulik 560.
Dartball: Dartball is played Fridays at 9 a.m. When the group has enough players, the group goes to lunch with the $1 per-person to play each week. Check out the new dartball boards now mounted on the wall in the game room at the center.
Scores: The Buffalos behind Roger Teubert, Denny Prisk, and Charlie Danielson clobbered the Walruses this week by sweeping all three games by a total of 15-1. The Buffalos had several doubles in the game and Teubert had 6 RBIs in the contest.
Sheepshead: Dec. 10 — First place, Chuck Frandson, 57; second, Jerry Schuld, 48; third, Charles Wachter, 47; fourth, Nancy Walbrandt, 45; fifth, Chuck Taggart, 42; sixth, Beth Boldt, 40. Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
Euchre: Dec. 14 — First, Viola Behm, 62; second, Judy Torgerson, 61; third, Barb Wintermute; fourth, Harold Riggs, 53; fifth, Dick Snodie, 51. Euchre is played on Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.
