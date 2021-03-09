The City of Fort Atkinson will use a new Community Development Block Grant it received to complete approximately $1.4 million in water main replacement, according to a press release from the city.
On March 2, the City of Fort Atkinson was announced as a recipient of the grant by the State of Wisconsin Department of Administration in the amount of $362,244.46.
With these funds, the city will design and construct improvements on water main infrastructure that will play a crucial role in the health and wellness of the city, according to the release.
The project will fix about 5,900 lineal feet of water main in the residential neighborhood between Janesville Avenue, Rockwell Avenue, South Main Street and Hilltop Trail West. The project will benefit approximately 795 residents, and the city anticipates construction in 2022 and 2023.
City officials are optimistic that time and resources dedicated to the development of a plan for improvements to water main infrastructure will have a long-term positive impact on quality of life for residents while upholding the mission of the Community Development Block Grant program. A thoughtfully planned and carefully executed network of water mains is a fundamental building block for the long-term support of a growing population.
“This project would not be possible without the support of the city council, the hard work of city staff, and the cooperation of ThriveED and Jefferson County in assigning $309,895.00 of the county’s CDBG-Close funds to the City of Fort Atkinson,” said City Manager Rebecca Houseman-LeMire.
City officials said they are eager to utilize these funds and additional details will be issued by the office of the city engineer as they become available.
— Contributed story
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.