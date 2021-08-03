The Fort Atkinson Wisconservation Club will host its 70th annual banquet at the Jefferson County Fair Park on Aug. 30.
The club was founded in 1934 by four individuals: Roy Peterson, Ollie Hayes, John Hackl and George Bethke. Never did these men envision how much this club would grow and contribute to the lives of those in and around Fort Atkinson.
The money from this annual banquet has been used for many projects over the years including a massive tree-planting program where more than 3 million trees were planted during the 1950s and early ’60s, two boat landings on the Rock River were built, and the funds continue to promote hunter safety programs.
Also, prior to COVID, the club worked with the Department of Natural Resources to co-host an open house and brat fry at the DNR Fish Hatchery, which allows individuals to see what the hatchery is all about.
For archers, the Wisconservation Club helped build and maintains the archery range at Rock River Park.
This year, the club removed all the old targets at the Paul Wiesmann Memorial Archery Range which weigh more than 1,000 pounds apiece and cost an estimated $800 each. This was a back-breaking project and the club asks that those using the archery range not use broadheads on their arrows as it tears up and decreases the longevity of the targets.
Other areas funds from the annual banquet are used are the Wisconsin Wardens Association, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Trout Unlimited, K-9 Unit of Jefferson, JSC Youth Trap Team, Fort Atkinson FFA, Fort Atkinson Archery Club and BASE (Badgerland After School Enrichment), just to name a few.
The club also pays to have porta potties at the boat landings as well as the electricity.
During gun season a dumpster is placed by the DNR Fish Hatchery to collect unwanted hides which the club is also responsible for.
Club members extend an invitation to anyone interested in the outdoors to attend the Wisconservation Club banquet, which helps to promote and invest in the future of Wisconsin’s wildlife and fishing projects.
Anyone who has questions or would like an invitation to this banquet should send a request to fawc1934@gmail.com and someone will get in touch with you.
For those who enjoy shooting sporting clays, the club is hosting an event on Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Waterloo Gun Club, Waterloo, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $25 per person and the Lewis Class Scoring will be used with cash prizes awarded.
For an additional fee, a brat and burger lunch will be served.
For more information, send an email to fawc1934@gmail.com or contact Casey Freement at (920) 397-6236 or Craig Rusch at (262) 483-5615.
