Fort Atkinson Woman's Club annual scholarships are awarded to adult students returning to school to further their education. For 2022, $1,000 was given to Abby Sine, who is finishing her Registered Nursing degree and working toward receiving her Nurse Practitioner degree, and $1,000 was given to Anthony Galston, an Economics major who is returning to school for his secondary education degree in Mathematics. ABOVE: Shown here are Abby Sine and Anthony Galston.
The Fort Atkinson Woman's Club recently hosted its annual meeting and luncheon.
New officers were installed and the 2022 Scholarship and Community Improvement Award recipients were introduced. The Woman's Club members raise money during the year for these donations through annual dues, a quilt raffle, monthly Bunco games, the annual plant sale and other fun activities.
The annual scholarships are awarded to adult students who are returning to school to further their education. For 2022, $1,000 was given to Abby Sine, who is finishing her Registered Nursing degree and working toward receiving her Nurse Practitioner degree, and $1,000 was given to Anthony Galston, an Economics major who is returning to school for his secondary education degree in Mathematics.
Two Community Improvement Awards of $500 each were given to Fort Atkinson's Hoard Historical Museum and to the Homeless Coalition of Fort Atkinson. Museum Director Merilee Lee explained that the money would be used to create and print museum user guides for students at three different educational levels. These guides, she said, will enhance the students' understanding of museum exhibits.
Director Sherrie Bramstat and board member Tina Beckman of the Homeless Coalition explained that their grant money will go toward the capital campaign to purchase and move two houses owned by Fort HealthCare. These will be used to house clients who are being helped to transition to permanent housing.
They would like to remind everyone to "buy a house" when shopping at Festival Foods from June 26 to July 10. The paper houses will be displayed in the store window with the name of the donor.
All adults are invited to become members of the Fort Atkinson Woman's Club. Join members for fun, fellowship, interesting programs and yummy treats.
Meetings are held in the Dwight Foster Public Library meeting room on the second Tuesday of the month at 1:15 p.m. Stop in at any meeting for more information.
