Fort Atkinson Woman’s Club is a charitable organization that has been serving the Fort Atkinson area for more than 70 years. Its aim and objectives are to promote education and community welfare.
Each year, through membership dues and fundraisers, the club sponsors community improvement projects that have included donations to the Homeless Coalition and to the Boys and Girls Club of Fort Atkinson. Members also award an annual $1,000 educational scholarship to a local returning adult college student.
The woman’s club holds nine meetings a year, September through May, on the second Tuesday of the month at 1:15 p.m. Each meeting members enjoy an informative and entertaining presentation with a light tea afterward.
Women are invited to join this year at the Hoard Historical Museum as the club kicks off its 2021-22 season Sept. 14 at 1:15 p.m. The presenter will be Diane Moller, of Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center in Milton, featuring live eagles and owls.
Other programs this year will include an October field trip to “Heritage Military Music Foundation” in Watertown for Civil War music, a museum tour and a fashion show.
Slated for March is a presentation by Fort Atkinson photographer Spencer Jeleneck. April’s presentation will include a demonstration by internationally known floral designer and fused glass artist Kevin Ylvisaker.
All women are welcome to join as the club looks forward to another year of service, companionship, interesting programs and activities.
Future meetings for this year are scheduled for November through May at the Dwight Foster Public Library. Annual membership dues are $30.
