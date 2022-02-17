Fort Atkinson resident Anna Compas has been announced as a winner of a prestigious Brooke Owens Fellowship.
The fellowship is a nationally-acclaimed nonprofit program recognizing exceptional undergraduate women and other gender minorities with space and aviation internships, senior mentorship and a lifelong professional network.
Named as members of the “Brookie” Class of 2022 were a total of 51 honorees selected out of a pool of more than 1,000 applicants nationwide, coming from Ivy League universities, major research universities, historically black colleges and universities, liberal arts colleges, community colleges and major international universities.
The competitive application process involved written and creative submissions, interviews with the Fellowship’s leadership team and its close network, and interviews with 36 leading aerospace employers from across multiple sectors in the U.S. aerospace industry.
Honorees were selected based on their commitment to their communities, stand-out creative abilities, record of leadership, incredible talent and desire to pursue a career in aerospace.
The Brooke Owens Fellows each will be matched to an executive-level mentor in the aerospace industry who will support and work with the Fellows to help launch their careers.
This summer, the Fellows will start their internships as they come together for the annual Brooke Owens Summit in Washington, DC.
