First Congregational United Church of Christ will offer Sunday School for children and adults, with attendance open to everyone in the community.
Membership in the church is not a requirement and there is no cost for participation.
Sunday School for children will be offered on a hybrid model, beginning Sunday, Oct. 3. In-person attendance will be limited to the first Sunday of each month, with other weekly lessons available on the website, fortfcc.org.
In-person Sunday School classes will meet in the church’s Plymouth Hall from 9 to 9:45 a.m.
The first adult education class of the 2021-22 year is based on a series titled “Fail: What to Do When Things Go Wrong.” Each class meeting includes a video segment produced by Amplify Media, which will be viewed in class, or which can be watched at home prior to class.
To view the videos from home, call the church office at (920) 563-4802 for log-in instructions. Adult classes are held in the Werthmann Room from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. on Sundays, prior to the worship service.
Participants do not have to attend every session, and are welcome to attend whenever able. The “Fail” class is meeting weekly in-person, with the first meeting having been held Sept. 12.
In-person worship services, led by the Rev. Dr. Sara Rabe, are held at 10 on Sunday mornings, and also are streamed online for those who prefer to participate virtually. The service can be viewed in real-time or accessed later via YouTube.
Links to the video site and the weekly bulletin (order of service) are available on the church’s homepage, fortfcc.org.
First Congregational United Church of Christ is an inclusive congregation welcoming all persons, including those of all races, ethnicities, ages, sexual orientations, gender identities and expressions, family structures, faith backgrounds, abilities and economic circumstances.
The church is located at 31 W. Milwaukee Ave., Fort Atkinson.
While not currently required, masks are recommended for anyone who has not been vaccinated, and anyone who feels safer wearing a mask is welcome to do so.
