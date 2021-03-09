In March, the Fort Atkinson-Eli Pierce Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met to elect new officers who will serve for the next three years.
The officers are: Valerie Cole, Whitewater, Chaplain; Nancy Olson, Fort Atkinson, Regent; Janet Stehling, Jefferson, Vice-Regent; Marilyn Koepsell, Watertown; Vicki Schicker, Jefferson, Secretary; Penny White, Fort Atkinson, Historian; Jessica Punzel, Jefferson, Registrar; and Mary Narkis, Fort Atkinson, Treasurer.
This Daughters of the American Revolution is one of the country’s oldest women’s service groups established in Washington, D.C. in 1890. The Fort Atkinson Chapter was established in 1899 and united with the Eli Pierce Chapter of Whitewater in 1992.
