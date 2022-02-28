Ann Engelman of Fort Atkinson was the choice for the Heart of the City’s “Lou Ehinger Big Heart” award this year. ABOVE: Shown here, left to right, are Amy Lutzke, Dwight Foster Public Library librarian, who wrote and submitted the nomination; Ann Engelman, award recipient; Kitty Welch, founding member of Heart of the City; and Frankie Fuller, current president of Heart of the City.
Ann Engelman, of Fort Atkinson, has been named the 2022 recipient of the Heart of the City’s “Lou Ehinger Big Heart” award.
Engelman received the annual honor on Valentine’s Day at the Dwight Foster Public Library.
Heart of the City, a local nonprofit group, credited local librarian Amy Lutzke for nominating Engelman.
In her nomination, Lutzke asked, “Is there anything wonderful in Fort Atkinson that Ann hasn’t touched?”
She went on to list just a few of Engelman’s accomplishments, seen below:
Fort Arts Council — Engelman has supported and worked with this group for many years.
Dwight Foster Public Library — Engelman served on the library board during the library’s building project from 2009-11. She was known as a leader who helped develop the vision, and moved the board and staff toward completion.
Friends of Lorine Niedecker — Engelman is a founding member of this group and has served as president of the board of directors for the past 17 years.
Under her leadership, the Lorine Niedecker Wisconsin Poetry Festival was born. She designed these festivals to showcase the best of Wisconsin poetry, the magnificence of Niedecker’s work, art that depicted and enhanced our understanding of Niedecker, and brought poetry fans from around the country to Fort Atkinson.
Engelman embedded herself into the culture of Blackhawk Island, making friends and gathering support wherever she went. She beat the pavement for funds, and reminded the city council and chamber of commerce how important this famous daughter of Fort Atkinson was to our community’s image.
Moreover, she developed and managed the creation of not one, but three murals of Niedecker’s poetry in our downtown.
“There is more but you get the idea,” Lutzke said.
“Does Ann put herself on the line for Fort Atkinson, working to make it the best it can be? She sure does,” the librarian said.
“Ann regularly communicates with city council members, asking questions and providing input. She keeps on top of zoning issues and questions public works plans. Her work on this helps those of us who know her to become informed as she shares the information she provides with us all.
“Ann engages with neighbors, businesses and organizations in our community,” the librarian continued. “She invests in our community both financially and personally. For me, she embodies the ideal of community engagement.
Fort Atkinson is definitely a better place because she is here,” the nomination concluded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.